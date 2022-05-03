Met Gala 2022: How To Wear the Red Carpet & After Party Trends IRL

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Ah, the first Monday in May. The first day of the work week is normally rough, but Met Gala Monday fashion gives us the serotonin boost we need to get us through the week, not to mention the incredible style inspiration that will last us all season long.

This year, four trends seemed to emerge: silk, sparkle, sheer fabrics, and feathers. Hailey Bieber floated down the red carpet in a gorgeous white silk gown and robe adorned with feathers, inspired by a YSL look worn by Jerry Hall in 2002. Gemma Chan stunned in a regal Louis Vuitton look. Blake Lively's jaw-dropping, sparkly gown inspired by New York City included a color transformation on the red carpet. Kendall Jenner wore black sheer looks both on the carpet and to the after party. Emily Ratajkowski and Olivia Rodrigo wore sparkly, colorful looks to the Met Gala. Other sheer standout after party looks included those worn by Winnie Harlow, Camila Mendes, Brooklyn Beckham, and Nicola Peltz.

But possibly the most talked about look of the night was Kim Kardashian's dress. She wore the sparkling nude translucent dress that Marilyn Monroe wore to sing "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

The amazing fashion didn't stop after the red carpet. Scroll below to see stars stun in their after party looks that also featured the sparkly sheer trends.