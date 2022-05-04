This $15 Vitamin C+ Retinol Serum Has Over 30,000 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

Wondering what actual Amazon shoppers who've tried this think? Check out the following reviews.

"This Serum REALLY works! I was amazed by the fast results and I feel way more confident with my face and skin. I even cut back on makeup because I don't have blemishes and dark scars to cover anymore. Not to mention I've ALWAYS had extremely dry flakey skin, but this serum makes me glow. Even family and friends recognized the change and asked what I'm doing differently."

"Awesome! I purchased this product in April and have waited this long to write a review because I wanted to give it time to work. I'm 38 and suffered from constant, cystic acne. My pores clog easy and I'm very oily. I am also bi-racial and scar very easily. Since April. I think I've had three pimples (all period related) that went away very quickly. That's a miracle. I put this product on at night after my shower and made sure it dried well. I'm still good on product and probably won't be reordering for another few weeks. I only use a small amount everyday. I haven't been more pleased with something I bought on here or ANY store since...well never."

"This stuff is so amazing, after just a couple of weeks of use I saw such a difference (and I'm 60 years old!). Honestly, I keep touching my face. It's so smooth and soft and moisturized! But don't take my word for it. My boyfriend regularly tells me how much he loves my skin, and that my skin is so great!!"

"Results in a little over a week. My skin has improved very much since I have started using this serum. A lot of my acne scars are already smoothed or in the process of smoothing out."

"I never write reviews, so I mean what I say! This stuff has been so amazing the last 14 days. I had a huge breakout on my forehead that I couldn't figure out. I tried changing my diet, being more consistent with my night skin routine, etc. and it seemed to keep getting more and more red and textured. Since the first day I started using this, I saw results! I can't believe how soft and clear my skin is now. I don't even feel the need for foundation today and that's a huge sign for me that this works! Seems like it really balanced out my skin and my forehead is so much less agitated. Highly recommend you try! I have very dry skin that's normally very sensitive so I'm really impressed by how much this improved it."