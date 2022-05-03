Daniel Radcliffe Is a Whiskey Drinking, Knife Wielding Weird Al in New Movie Trailer

Watch : Daniel Radcliffe UNRECOGNIZABLE as "Weird Al" Yankovic

This is Daniel Radcliffe like you've never seen him before—and that's no parody.

In the May 3 trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Radcliffe steps into the iconic Hawaiian shirts of legendary musician and comedian "Weird Al" Yankvoic.

Set to Weird Al's 1985 song "Like a Surgeon," a parody of Madonna's No. 1 hit "Like a Virgin," Radcliffe is a whiskey-swigging, machete-wielding badass. Who knew Weird Al was such a rebel?

"What can I say? I'm full of surprises," Radcliffe brags in the trailer. You can say that again!

The movie tells the life story of the accordion-playing comedy legend, who has won four Grammys and sold more than 12 million records over the course of his decades-spanning career.

When it came for Weird Al to cast himself in the movie, which he also co-wrote, it all led back to an appearance Radcliffe made on The Graham Norton Show in 2010.