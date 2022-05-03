Your First Look at Season 3 of Umbrella Academy

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Members of the Umbrella Academy are heading back to the present—and we are ready to greet them!

After putting a stop to 1963's doomsday in season two, the Umbrella Academy gang is returning to our small screens for season three on June 22. And in some new first-look images, we get a taste of what's to come this summer.

The Netflix series—which stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and newcomer Javon Walton—returns with its characters believing they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed the time line once and for all.

But to their misfortune—and our viewing pleasure—that's not exactly the case, and things are nothing like how they left them. That's where Sparrow Academy comes in.

The Sparrows are "smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs," according to the streamer's description. "The Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone's concerns."

The season will see the Umbrellas "navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own—and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused)," the description continues. "Now all they need to do is convince Dad's new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong."

Just your average family drama, right?