Your First Look at Season 3 of Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy crew is back—and from the looks of it, they have a lot of trouble coming their way in season three. Get a first look here before the season premiere June 22 on Netflix!

Members of the Umbrella Academy are heading back to the present—and we are ready to greet them!

After putting a stop to 1963's doomsday in season two, the Umbrella Academy gang is returning to our small screens for season three on June 22. And in some new first-look images, we get a taste of what's to come this summer.

The Netflix series—which stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and newcomer Javon Walton—returns with its characters believing they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed the time line once and for all.

But to their misfortune—and our viewing pleasure—that's not exactly the case, and things are nothing like how they left them. That's where Sparrow Academy comes in.

The Sparrows are "smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs," according to the streamer's description. "The Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone's concerns."

The season will see the Umbrellas "navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own—and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused)," the description continues. "Now all they need to do is convince Dad's new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong." 

Just your average family drama, right?

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

Ready to get a glimpse at the Umbrella Academy trying find a way back to its pre-apocalyptic life? Continue reading to see the first-look images for yourself.

The Return of the Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy has returned to the present in season three. Judging by the face Viktor (Elliot Page) is making, things aren't the way they left them.

Introducing: The Sparrow Academy

The Sparrow Academy peeps not be nice, but at least they have cool matching outfits!

There's a New Top Dog in Town

We can already tell The Sparrow Academy is going to call the Umbrella Academy out on its wardrobe choices. Genesis Rodriguez stars as Sloane and Cazzie David is Jayme.

Number Five Hiding Out

Who needs Google Maps when you can go the old-fashioned route, right Number Five (Aidan Gallagher)?

Preparing to Take Down the New Crew

Viktor and Allison Hargreeves (Emmy Raver-Lampman) are ready to take on the new arrivals and get back to their old lives.

The Monocle Returns

It wouldn't be The Umbrella Academy without the return of our favorite disguised alien, Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore).

Hey Gang, Whatcha Looking At?

Raver-Lampman, David Castañeda and Robert Sheehan star as Allison Hargreeves, Diego Hargreeves and Klaus Hargreeves, respectively.

Not So Fast!

Marcus (Justin Cornwell), we don't know what you're about to touch, but we're going to advise you not to. 

The Newcomers

Sparrow Academy prepares for a violent face-off.

Like a Phoenix Rising from the Ash

Javon Walton makes his debut as Stan. And we don't know about you, but we can't help but stan this Euphoria star!

Time to Make a Game Plan

If only we could be a fly on the wall in this meeting.

Klaus and Five

No time to sleep when you have to plot how to get back to your pre-apocalyptic lives.

