2022 Met Gala

See All the Red Carpet Fashion

Toddlers & Tiaras Star Kailia Posey Honored by Best Friend After Her Death

Following the news of Toddlers & Tiaras star Kailia Posey’s death, her best friend Biancha shared a touching tribute honoring the late teen.

By Tamantha Gunn May 03, 2022 8:15 PMTags
TributeTLCCelebrities
Watch: Toddlers & Tiaras Star Kailia Posey Dies at 16

Kailia Posey will be missed by many.

The Toddlers & Tiaras star's BFF Biancha shared a heartbreaking tribute to the late reality star, 16, on May 3 after news surfaced that she had died.

"To my beautiful best friend, I'll love you forever and ever," Biancha captioned a carousel of throwback photos and videos of the two together. "You were an amazing, beautiful person inside and out. Words cannot explain how painful this is, not only to me but all of the people that love you."

Biancha then reminisced about her special times with Kailia: from rehearsing together for the Ms. Teen Washington pageant to taking a trip to Jamaica together. 

"I love you," she shared. "I wish I could've done something. You are in my prayers. I will miss you forever and always. Rest in paradise Kailia Posey."

On May 2, Kailia's mom, Marcy Posey Gatterman, revealed that her daughter had died. "I don't have words or any thoughts," she wrote in a Facebook post alongside a photo of Kailia. "A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever."

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2022's Fallen Stars

Kailia's cause of death has not been revealed. E! News reached out to authorities in Las Vegas, where the family resides, and has not yet heard back.

The teen rose to fame after she appeared on Toddlers & Tiaras alongside her mother, who trained her daughter to become a contortionist. She was only 5 when she became a viral meme after she made a grinning face on the hit TLC reality series. 

TLC/YouTube

Trending Stories

1

Toddlers & Tiaras' Kailia Posey Dead at 16

2

Khloe Kardashian Is a Gold Goddess for First Ever Met Gala Appearance

3

Met Gala 2022: See All the Kardashian-Jenners' Looks

Following her time on the show, Kailia continued to participate in pageants. Most recently, she competed for the title of Miss Washington Teen USA.

Last month, Kailia celebrated her 16th birthday surrounded by friends and family in Washington. 

Trending Stories

1

Toddlers & Tiaras' Kailia Posey Dead at 16

2

Khloe Kardashian Is a Gold Goddess for First Ever Met Gala Appearance

3

Met Gala 2022: See All the Kardashian-Jenners' Looks

4

Rapper Gunna's Puppy Purse Is the Best Met Gala Accessory of 2022

5

Kylie Jenner Looks Like a Blushing Bride in 2022 Met Gala Wedding Gown

Latest News

Lady Gaga Is Here to Hold Your Hand With New Top Gun Song

Your First Look at Season 3 of Umbrella Academy

Exclusive

The Cast of Doctor Strange 2 Tease What's to Come in the Sequel

Toddlers & Tiaras Star Kailia Posey Honored by Best Friend

Exclusive

Why a Zoolander Star Might Be on The Masked Singer

Stars React to Leaked Supreme Court Draft Opinion About Roe v. Wade

No, Billie Eilish Didn’t Call Cardi B “Weird” at 2022 Met Gala Party