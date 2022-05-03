2022 Met Gala

See All the Red Carpet Fashion
Exclusive

Why Ken Jeong Is Convinced This Zoolander Star Is Competing on The Masked Singer

Panelist Ken Jeong always takes some wild swings with his guesses on The Masked Singer, but could there be some truth behind this one? Watch this exclusive clip and see what you think!

By Daniel Trainor May 03, 2022 8:07 PMTags
TVOwen WilsonExclusivesNick CannonKen JeongCelebritiesThe Masked Singer
Watch: Ken Jeong - 2021 Emmys E! Glambot

Ken Jeong is notorious for some incredibly bold predictions on The Masked Singer—but this one has us doing a double take.

When it comes to the mysterious celebrity who might be underneath Space Bunny's costume, Ken took a big swing after a clue package featuring a crown in this exclusive clip from the May 4 episode.

"I saw that crown and it just took me off to another direction," he said. "I'm thinking someone who starred in The Royal Tenenbaums. Space Bunny has got to be Owen Wilson."

Owen starred in Tenenbaums, the 2001 classic directed by Wes Anderson, alongside Gene Hackman, Gwyneth Paltrow and his brother Luke Wilson.

As the crowd derided Ken's choice—and we rolled our eyes right along with them—Ken further explained his guess.

"Stop booing!" Ken yelled. "There was a dog before in the clue, and Owen Wilson had starred in Marley & Me."

Indeed, Owen starred in the 2008 movie with Jennifer Aniston that still makes us sob if we even see a yellow Labrador. Maybe we're just feeling emotional, but...could Ken be right?!

Owen has also appeared in iconic comedies like Wedding Crashers, Zoolander and Meet The Parents.

photos
The Masked Singer: Meet the Season 7 Cast

So far this season, Space Bunny has impressed with versions of Harry Belafonte's "Jump in the Line" and Lionel Richie's "All Night Long (All Night)." His clue packages have featured items like dumbbells, energy drinks and basketballs. 

Owen was last seen in this year's Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez, who played a famous pop star who took a chance on love with a teacher, played by Owen. Maybe he caught the performing bug from J. Lo?! Now we just want to see Space Bunny perform "Waiting For Tonight."

Trending Stories

1

Toddlers & Tiaras' Kailia Posey Dead at 16

2

Khloe Kardashian Is a Gold Goddess for First Ever Met Gala Appearance

3

Met Gala 2022: See All the Kardashian-Jenners' Looks

Make up your own mind when The Masked Singer features a double unmasking in the episode before the finale on May 11.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Trending Stories

1

Toddlers & Tiaras' Kailia Posey Dead at 16

2

Khloe Kardashian Is a Gold Goddess for First Ever Met Gala Appearance

3

Met Gala 2022: See All the Kardashian-Jenners' Looks

4

Rapper Gunna's Puppy Purse Is the Best Met Gala Accessory of 2022

5

Kylie Jenner Looks Like a Blushing Bride in 2022 Met Gala Wedding Gown

Latest News

Daniel Radcliffe Is a Knife Wielding Weird Al in New Movie Trailer

Lady Gaga Is Here to Hold Your Hand With New Top Gun Song

Your First Look at Season 3 of Umbrella Academy

Exclusive

The Cast of Doctor Strange 2 Tease What's to Come in the Sequel

Toddlers & Tiaras Star Kailia Posey Honored by Best Friend

Exclusive

Why a Zoolander Star Might Be on The Masked Singer

Stars React to Leaked Supreme Court Draft Opinion About Roe v. Wade