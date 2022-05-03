Reese Witherspoon, Sophia Bush and More React to Leaked Supreme Court Draft Opinion About Roe v. Wade

Watch : Should Celebs Use Their Fame to Push Politics?

Hollywood is speaking out after a Supreme Court draft opinion regarding the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade leaked online.

The document was published by the outlet Politico on May 2. According to the draft opinion, which has not been obtained by E! News, it was written by Justice Samuel Alito and circulated in February.

The documents indicate that the court may rule in favor of Mississippi in a pending case, called Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, about the legality of the state's ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. According to NBC News, the final decision is set to come in late June or July and the outcome may change. The case challenges the ruling of the 1973 case Roe v. Wade, which holds the Constitution protects an individual's right to an abortion prior to fetus viability.

"It is time to heed the Constitution," the documents reportedly state, "and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives."

In a statement, the Supreme Court confirmed that "the document described in yesterday's reports is authentic" but noted "it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case." Chief Justice John Roberts also announced that an investigation into the leak has been launched.