RHONJ's Joe Gorga Says "I Quit," Walks Off Set After Explosive Reunion Fight With Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga's family feud hit new heights on part one of The Real Housewives of New Jersey's reunion. Read all the details on their fight and Joe seemingly quitting the show.

Watch: Teresa Giudice Calls Brother Joe Gorga BITCH BOY to His Face

Joe Gorga has reached his breaking point.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey's season 12 reunion part one ended with a bang as Teresa Giudice's family feud with brother Joe and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga reached new and explosive heights.

When Joe joined the RHONJ cast and host Andy Cohen at the reunion on May 3, Teresa accused him of being "a little too much involved" in the ladies' drama during an argument about Jennifer Aydin calling Joe a "bitch boy" earlier this season.

"I'm going to call Louie a bitch boy when he comes out," Joe told Teresa about her fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

Teresa replied, "Bitch boy, I'm sorry Joe, but you're kind of like a Housewife. Sorry, you are."

"I'm a bitch now," he responded. "Stop it! You don't realize what you do."

Teresa replied, "Why do you care about a bitch boy anyway? That's not a bad thing."

All the bickering with his sister caused Joe to explode. "Matter fact, I quit! I'm done, I quit. I don't give a s--t!" he shouted before walking off set.

Teresa yelled, "You can't quit, your wife's on it."

Joe said, "Thank you, Bravo. Twelve years, I love you. I'm done. F--k you people."

He added from backstage, "You know what, be a sister once in a while. F--king moron."

Fans will have to wait until next week's episode to see how things turn out.

Earlier in the reunion, Teresa, Joe and Melissa argued about Melissa not being in Teresa's wedding to Louie, even though Joe was asked to be.

"But because Melissa's not in it, he's not sure if he wants to be in it, which is fine," Teresa said. "I'm sure Louie won't get offended, I will not get offended."

Teresa also claimed, "My brother does not give Louie the time of the day," and told Melissa, "Do we have a close relationship? No."

When Andy asked Teresa, "Can you name examples of when you've had her back?" there was a long pause before she said, "Let's roll tape, I can't remember."

Awkward!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Scroll down to relive the most shocking Real Housewives reunion fights ever!

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

