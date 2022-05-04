RHONJ's Joe Gorga Says "I Quit," Walks Off Set After Explosive Reunion Fight With Teresa Giudice

Watch : Teresa Giudice Calls Brother Joe Gorga BITCH BOY to His Face

Joe Gorga has reached his breaking point.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey's season 12 reunion part one ended with a bang as Teresa Giudice's family feud with brother Joe and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga reached new and explosive heights.

When Joe joined the RHONJ cast and host Andy Cohen at the reunion on May 3, Teresa accused him of being "a little too much involved" in the ladies' drama during an argument about Jennifer Aydin calling Joe a "bitch boy" earlier this season.

"I'm going to call Louie a bitch boy when he comes out," Joe told Teresa about her fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

Teresa replied, "Bitch boy, I'm sorry Joe, but you're kind of like a Housewife. Sorry, you are."

"I'm a bitch now," he responded. "Stop it! You don't realize what you do."

Teresa replied, "Why do you care about a bitch boy anyway? That's not a bad thing."

All the bickering with his sister caused Joe to explode. "Matter fact, I quit! I'm done, I quit. I don't give a s--t!" he shouted before walking off set.