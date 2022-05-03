2022 Met Gala

See All the Red Carpet Fashion

Billie Eilish Assures Cardi B That She Didn't Call Her "Weird" at 2022 Met Gala After-Party

After a report surfaced that Billie Eilish was less than impressed with Cardi B at the 2022 Met Gala, the “bad guy” singer set the record straight in a voice memo.

Don't believe everything you read on fashion's biggest night.
 
On May 2, both Cardi B and Billie Eilish stepped out to attend the 2022 Met Gala in New York City. After making headlines for their showstopping ensembles, the two made waves because of something Billie allegedly said about Cardi.
 
According to one online report, Billie called Cardi B "weird" at a Met Gala after-party held at the Standard's Boom Boom Room. But if you ask these ladies, it's just not true.
 
"I hate the internet cause one, how do y'all turn one of the most lit parties into drama?" Cardi B asked on Twitter. "Two, ‘ocean eyes' is the song I cater to my daughter. Three, Billie is my f--kin baby. Yesterday, from the Met to the party, everything was drama free. Why do yall wanna turn everything into mess?"
 
And if that wasn't enough to clear the air, Cardi B also shared voice memos between herself and Billie. Spoiler alert: There's no drama here, folks.

Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

"Oh my God, I was so worried that you were going to see that," Billie was overheard saying in regards to the headline. "I was f--king calling the people around you weird because everybody was coming up to you, shoving their phones into your ass. And I was like, ‘Just look at her with your eyes!'"

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Cardi replied via voice memo, "The internet is trying to divide us. They don't understand that you're my baby."
 
Rumors aside, both Cardi and Billie appeared to have an unforgettable night as they attended the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's annual benefit. This year's show is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," part two of a yearlong extravaganza about the relevancy and power of American Fashion. 
 
For the red carpet event, Cardi stunned in a custom Versace gown, which had her dripping in gold chains from head to toe. Billie wore a Gucci dress with sheer, green sleeves and a purple flower.

See all of the Met Gala red carpet looks here. And keep reading to see more Met Gala after-party looks. 

A DAY LIVING/TYRELL GITTENS for Combs Enterprises
Winnie Harlow

The model has a blast at the official MET Gala afterparty at Casa Cipriani where guest toasted with DeLeón Tequila and CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka.

Backgrid
Blake Lively

Hey, Upper East Siders. It looks like Lively made a bit of a wardrobe change for her appearance at a Met Gala after-party. After co-hosting the ball in a jaw-dropping Versace gown, the actress was spotted in this red showstopper.

WavyPeter / SplashNews.com
Cardi B

The rapper, who wore Versace on the Met Ball red carpet, was living her best life while hosting her after-party with Playboy at the Standard.

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson

Instead of attending a big bash, the SKIMS mogul and the Saturday Night Live star (wearing Lahgo) grabbed some pizza and donuts.

Richie Buxo/Shutterstock
Billie Eilish

The Grammy winner, who wore a Gucci gown on the red carpet, looked happier than ever at the after-party at The Standard.

Backgrid
Bella Hadid

After hitting the red carpet in custom Burberry, the supermodel slipped into another sizzling number for the after-party at the New York club Zero Bond.

JosiahW / BACKGRID
Olivia Rodrigo

Instead of giving fashion lovers deja vu and rewearing her purple Versace dress, the singer changed things up and sported a pink ensemble to the after-party at Zero Bond.

Backgrid
Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian

After rocking Thom Browne on the red carpet, Kravis kept the good times (and fashionable looks) going at the after-party.

Backgrid
Megan Thee Stallion

Don't stop these fierce ensembles, Megan Thee Stallion! The rapper changed out of her marvelous Moschino gown and into a black leather look for the after-party.

Backgrid
Kendall Jenner

Bible: The supermodel, who wore a black Prada gown on the red carpet, continued to slay as she left the after-party at Zero Bond in this sheer, lace stunner. 

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz

The couple, who sported coordinating Valentino looks at the Met Ball, changed into a whole new set of outfits for the Ricardo Tisci after-party at Cipriani, where guests watched SAINt JHN—in a denim Gucci suit and Prada sneakers—perform. At one point, he brought out Jnr Choi to perform "To the Moon."

"Brooklyn and Nicola were in newlywed bliss," a source said, "they looked really happy and in their own world."

Richie Buxo/Shutterstock
Jared Leto

After twinning with Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele on the red carpet, the actor changed into an all-black ensemble for an after-party at The Standard.

Backgrid
Lily James

Mamma Mia! How much do you love the actress' pink party dress?

Backgrid
Hailey Bieber

After donning a Saint Laurent dress for the red carpet, the model switched things up with a black blazer, matching shorts and a sparkly silver bralette.

Backgrid
Kacey Musgraves

Break out your camera app. Because from the black Prada gown the singer wore on the red carpet to the green checkered ensemble she donned at the after-party, everything Musgraves wore was picture-perfect.

Backgrid
Laura Harrier

The actress was pretty in purple during the 2022 Met Gala after-party at Zero Bond.

Backgrid
Madelaine Petsch

For an after-party at the Standard Hotel, the Riverdale star was mesmerizing in Moschino.

Richie Buxo/Shutterstock
Justin Theroux

The actor looked sharp in his black velvet blazer, T-shirt and jeans at after-party at The Standard.

Rosalía

After going for a Givenchy gown on the red carpet, the singer changed into a new Givenchy dress, which she paired with a black blazer and matching boots.

Splash News
Camila Cabello

My oh my! Cabello pulled out another stunning piece for her Met after-party.

Backgrid
Karlie Kloss

The model looked beautiful in a blue Givenchy dress while attending the Ricardo Tisci after-party at Cipriani, which also attracted Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Lily AldridgeIrina Shayk, Winnie Harlow, Cara Delevingne and Miss USA's Elle Smith.

Backgrid
Winnie Harlow

"Just call this the supermodel party," a source told E! News of the Cipriani bash that saw Harlow choose a chic sheer mini dress. "All the major supermodels from the Met went there. You could tell they all loved being together as a group and being part of the whole night together." The source noted that the energy at the fête was "nonstop" and ample enough that many attendees continued on to an after-after party at 4 a.m.

NSchuster
Elle Smith & Adut Akech

The Miss USA winner, clad in a Bronx and Banco ‘fit, and the model hung out in the VIP area of Ricardo Tisci's party at Cipriani.

Backgrid
Danai Gurira

After wearing a breathtaking Head of State gown to the Met Gala, the Black Panther actress switched into in a ravishing red dress.

Backgrid
Joan Smalls

The supermodel turned New York City blocks into her runway in her blue ensemble.

Backgrid
La La Anthony

After hosting the Met Gala livestream for Vogue, the TV star continued to dazzle in a sheer blue lace look at the Met Gala after-party.

Rommel Demano for BFA
Andrew Warren & Gaia Matisse

The grandson of designer David Warren and the great-great-granddaughter of artist Henri Matisse attended the blond after-party.

Rommel Demano for BFA
Vanessa Axente

The model wowed in a white dress at the blond after-party.

Yvonne Tnt/ BFA for The Mark Hotel
Chloe Grace Moretz, Eileen Gu, HoYeon Jung & Janelle Monáe

After celebrating Fashion's Biggest Night, the stars grabbed a bite at The Mark Hotel.

Yvonne Tnt/ BFA for The Mark Hotel
Emily Ratajkowski

The model, who wore Versace and REZA jewelry, also enjoyed some fries at The Mark, where many attendees got ready for the big night.

photos
View More Photos From Met Gala 2022 After-Parties: See the Looks

