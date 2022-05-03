Mindy Kaling Talks the Joy of Working Out When You Have a Busy Schedule and Her Partnership With Propel

We interviewed Mindy Kaling because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Mindy is a paid spokesperson for Propel Fitness Water. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We all know what we're "supposed to do" when it comes to exercise, but sometimes knowing that isn't enough. Life can get in the way, calendars can fill up, and "I'll work out tomorrow" becomes the norm. Instead of viewing fitness as an obligation, Mindy Kaling looks for "small pockets of time" where she can fit in a little bit of movement each day, with the mindset that it all adds up. Mindy teamed up with Propel Fitness Water for the Joy of Working Out Campaign, also known as JOWO.

Whether you are a habitual fitness enthusiast or if you can't imagine finding "joy" in working out, this campaign is for you. Propel's JOWO movement emphasizes that fitness doesn't need to be overwhelming or intimidating. Instead, it's about doing what's best for you, which can change from day to day.

Propel will embark on a multi-city tour starting May 7 to provide free fitness classes, $100,000 in grants to inspiring trainers, and giveaways for exercises who share their Joy of Working Out.

Mindy said, "If there's one thing I've learned about working out, it's that I always feel happy and joyful after I do it. I love that Propel Fitness Water is giving us that extra boost, by bringing people from all over the country together this summer to work out in a positive and inclusive way. We want everyone to get their JOWO back!"

Mindy shared her insights on prioritizing fitness, her must-have wellness products, her love for Propel, and her favorite aspects of the JOWO campaign.