Hear Gary Janetti's Thoughts on Joining RHOBH With Husband Brad Goreski

Is Gary Janetti ready to make Bravo history?
The writer, producer and Bravo superfan revealed whether he'd be down to join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with his husband, stylist Brad Goreski, in an exclusive interview on E! News' Daily Pop on May 3.
"I don't know. I don't think we would provide the kind of 'rama that's needed on the show," he said about becoming the franchise's first Real Husbands. "We're not very dramatic."
Hosts Justin Sylvester and Loni Love think otherwise, pointing out his prior Bravo reality TV experience on It's a Brad, Brad World, which ran for two seasons from 2012 to 2013. But despite the show's many memorable moments—such as the Les Misérables flash mob Janetti put on at Goreski's birthday party— Janetti joked that he is still "so tired" from his time on the 10-year-old series.
Having written and produced several iconic TV shows—like Family Guy and Will & Grace— Janetti is diving back into the literary world with his second book, Start Without Me (I'll Be There in a Minute).
"It's kind of essays from things that happened in my childhood and kind of things connected to now that kind of still annoy me, like bumping into neighbors, which is something that Brad and I will avoid at all costs," he said about the book. "We will hide in the house. We will peek behind the curtains. If I hear you, I'm not going out. I'll have the car at the corner, I'll wait till you load four kids in. Like, we'll do anything to avoid—I'll live there for 10 years and not know what you look like."
But it's in these "weird contradictions of life" that he connects moments from his past and present. "I remember when I was a kid growing up, the closest person in the world to me was my next-door neighbor, Irene. She was a second mother to me. For 40 years, she was the closest person in the world to me, and it's this weird thing," he said. "And I think maybe it's like I don't ever want to talk to neighbors because I had the best one already."
Another of Janetti's funny real-life contradictions? His stance on destination weddings.
"I talk about how you used to get invited to a wedding and it was just that night, you went to the wedding. You came home the same day. You didn't have to pack and get an airline ticket," he joked. "Don't make me fly someplace and take a vacation to go to your wedding. I don't want to see my own family for that much time, let alone yours. But then, ironically, Brad and I had a destination wedding which was two weeks long."
Along with his 2019 bebut book Do You Mind If I Cancel?: (Things That Still Annoy Me), another of his recent projects was HBO Max's The Prince, a fictionalized cartoon about Prince George's life, which ran for one season in 2021. Given that he starred and created the series, you might think he'd be an expert on the British royal family. You'd be wrong!
"I know it's funny. I don't even pay attention to [the royal family]. I have no idea, really, what's going on," he revealed. "I really could care less about them. People think that I do, like, I didn't even know who some of them were."
And while he never personally heard what the famous family thought of the animated satire, Janetti has his assumptions.
He joked, "I think that they were, you know, let's say they don't have a sense of humor that you think they would."
Start Without Me (I'll Be There in a Minute) is available now wherever books are sold.