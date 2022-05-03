2022 Met Gala

Why Dua Lipa, Zendaya and More Stars Were Missing from the 2022 Met Gala

Several of Hollywood’s biggest stars skipped the 2022 Met Gala. Find out why Zendaya, Dua Lipa, Rihanna and more did not attend fashion’s biggest night.

The 2022 Met Gala wasn't on everyone's schedule.  

Several A-listers were noticeably absent from fashion's biggest night on May 2, including Zendaya, who previously shut down the 2019 Met Gala when she came dressed as Cinderella. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

The Euphoria star had a good reason for missing the Met Gala, as she is currently in Boston filming the sports drama Challengers alongside Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor. Last month, she told Extra that she would not be attending the ball this year but will "be back eventually."

"I'm gonna disappoint my fans here, but I will be working," she said. "Your girl's gotta work and make some movies. I wish everyone the best. I will be playing tennis."

Rihanna—who is currently expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky—understandably did not work, work, work her way down the Met Gala carpet this year, but her presence was still felt: Vogue honored the expectant mom by revealing a gorgeous marble statue of her in the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Dua Lipa was also absent from festivities: That's because she's currently on the road for her Future Nostalgia tour, which had a show in London on May 2.

Halle Bailey, who was recently cast to star in the Color Purple musical film, also skipped the Met Gala after tweeting on May 1 that she had to work. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Justin Bieber did not attend the 2022 Met Gala, but his wife, Hailey Bieber, did. Though it's unknown why the "Peaches" singer skipped the event, the Rhode Beauty creator told E! News on the red carpet that she was having a girls' night.

Keep scrolling to see who did make it to those famous steps on the first Monday in May.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Gigi Hadid

In Versace with Chopard jewelry

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Hailey Bieber

In Saint Laurent with Wolford tights

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Cardi B

In Atelier Versace

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Alicia Keys

In Ralph Lauren with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner

In Off-White

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson

Kim in vintage Jean Louis; Pete in Dior

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Lori Harvey

In Michael Kors Collection

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Molly Sims

In Monique Lhuillier 

Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock
Chloe Fineman

In Miss Sohee

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Giveon

In Chanel

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Jasmine Tookes

In Zuhair Murad

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Future

In Boss

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Anitta

In Moschino

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Iris Law

In Moschino

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Mark Rober

In Brunello Cucinelli

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Kiki Layne

In Prabal Gurung

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Avani Gregg

In Bach Mai

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Kid Cudi

In Kenzo

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Naomi Campbell

In Burberry

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Emma Corrin

In custom Miu Miu with Cartier jewelry

John Shearer/Getty Images
Gabrielle Union

In Tiffany & Co. jewelry     

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Dwyane Wade

In Versace 

Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock
Khloe Kardashian

In Moschino

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
SZA

In Vivienne Westwood

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Conan Gray

In Valentino

John Shearer/Getty Images
Lena Waithe

In Versace

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Odell Beckham Jr

In Cactus Plant Flea Market

John Shearer/Getty Images
Awkwafina

In Gucci

John Shearer/Getty Images
Jenna Ortega

In Chopard jewelry     

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Pete Davidson

In Dior

