Why Dua Lipa, Zendaya and More Stars Were Missing from the 2022 Met Gala

Watch : Met Gala 2022 BEST Fashion: Kim K., Billie Eilish & More!

The 2022 Met Gala wasn't on everyone's schedule.

Several A-listers were noticeably absent from fashion's biggest night on May 2, including Zendaya, who previously shut down the 2019 Met Gala when she came dressed as Cinderella. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

The Euphoria star had a good reason for missing the Met Gala, as she is currently in Boston filming the sports drama Challengers alongside Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor. Last month, she told Extra that she would not be attending the ball this year but will "be back eventually."

"I'm gonna disappoint my fans here, but I will be working," she said. "Your girl's gotta work and make some movies. I wish everyone the best. I will be playing tennis."

Rihanna—who is currently expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky—understandably did not work, work, work her way down the Met Gala carpet this year, but her presence was still felt: Vogue honored the expectant mom by revealing a gorgeous marble statue of her in the Metropolitan Museum of Art.