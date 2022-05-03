Ashley Judd Sends Message to "Beautiful" Mom Naomi Judd After Her Death

Watch : Naomi Judd Dead at 76: Country Stars Pay Tribute

Love can build a bridge to healing for the Judd family.



Two days after Naomi Judd died at the age of 76, her daughter Ashley Judd, 54, is processing a huge loss while also giving thanks to the many strangers who have offered condolences.



"Your outpouring is reaching me," Ashley wrote on Instagram after the musical group The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on May 1. "Thank you for every thought, prayer, message, text, email, post, expression. We each are alone and we are in fellowship, broken and held, protected from nothing and sustained in everything. It's the beginning of an old story, life and death, loss and life."

Ashley added, "Be free, my beautiful mother. Be free. #honorthymother #honorthymusic."



In her latest social media post, Ashley also shared several photo memories with sister Wynonna Judd, 57, including the moment they attended the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

