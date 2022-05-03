Pregnant Rihanna Honored at 2022 Met Gala With Must-See Marble Statue

But of course, for Rihanna, the difference in this year's appearance is bigger than a simple absence, since she has an entirely new role on the brain: motherhood. In early April, the fashionable singer opened up to the outlet about rejecting traditional maternity style.

"When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, ‘There's no way I'm going to go shopping in no maternity aisle,'' she told Vogue. "I'm sorry—it's too much fun to get dressed up. I'm not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing."