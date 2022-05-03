See Josie Totah Play an "Unwell" Influencer in Hilarious Mr. Mayor First Look

Ted Danson is about to go head-to-head with a social media star.
Saved By the Bell's Josie Totah is telling all about her upcoming guest-starring role on NBC's Mr. Mayor playing Titi B., a mega-popular influencer who begins a feud with Danson's character Mayor Neil Bremer.
"It was so fun," Totah told E! News exclusively ahead of the May 3 episode. "It's a show created by Tina Fey and starring Ted Danson and Holly Hunter, it was a dream. We had such a good time. It was definitely one of my favorite shows I've ever worked on."
In the exclusive preview above, Titi calls on her followers to go after Mayor Bremer while enjoying a massage.
"Hey, Titi-Bears! So I'm not political because I don't believe in war, but i just heard Mayor boomer thinks I don't do anything," Totah's character says. "Yeah, me, the person who demonstrated winged eyeliner while getting micro-bladed. Well, let's show him what Mama Bear can do. It's time for the mayor to see how big my flock is."
As for the inspiration for her "over-the-top" influencer persona, Totah explained, "I really went full-force as far as her being an alien in this world and sort of an amalgamation of every problem with social media. I think I took inspiration from...some TikTokers that I've definitely seen and been shocked by their willingness to be so unwell."
Totah promises Titi and Mayor Bremer's feud only "gets crazier and more psychotic as each weeks occurs."
When it comes to the power real-life influencers hold over their followers, Totah shared, "I think that it can be really cool that with a platform you can educate a ton of people on important subjects and topics that wouldn't otherwise be spoken about or taught, but I think we have a real problem in our culture and in our country with the idea of idolizing people, whether that be influencers, politicians or leaders. I think that's just a really unhealthy dynamic to have with people that exist in our world and it's extremely toxic. I just don't believe in idolizing anyone, unless it's Kim Petras or Lady Gaga, of course."
Even so, Totah admits she has an "addiction" to social media, especially TikTok, and will "go down a rabbit hole" watching videos.
"I am a child of the Internet so I'm definitely addicted," she said. "But I will delete the app often if I'm too into it."
Don't miss Totah on the next three episodes of NBC's Mr. Mayor starting tonight, May 3, at 8:30 p.m.
