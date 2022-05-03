See Josie Totah Play an "Unwell" Influencer in Hilarious Mr. Mayor First Look

Watch : Mr. Mayor Exclusive: Neil Bremer Gets Called Out Online

Ted Danson is about to go head-to-head with a social media star.

Saved By the Bell's Josie Totah is telling all about her upcoming guest-starring role on NBC's Mr. Mayor playing Titi B., a mega-popular influencer who begins a feud with Danson's character Mayor Neil Bremer.

"It was so fun," Totah told E! News exclusively ahead of the May 3 episode. "It's a show created by Tina Fey and starring Ted Danson and Holly Hunter, it was a dream. We had such a good time. It was definitely one of my favorite shows I've ever worked on."

In the exclusive preview above, Titi calls on her followers to go after Mayor Bremer while enjoying a massage.

"Hey, Titi-Bears! So I'm not political because I don't believe in war, but i just heard Mayor boomer thinks I don't do anything," Totah's character says. "Yeah, me, the person who demonstrated winged eyeliner while getting micro-bladed. Well, let's show him what Mama Bear can do. It's time for the mayor to see how big my flock is."