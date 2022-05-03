Shameless’ Emma Kenney Shades Ansel Elgort’s Met Gala Look With Alexander Wang Dig

Warning: This article contains allegations of sexual assault.
Emma Kenney had no shame calling out her Hollywood peers.
The Shameless actress was apparently not happy to see Ansel Elgort—who has been accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl—attending the 2022 Met Gala on May 2. And she used a remark about designer Alexander Wang, who was also accused of sexual assault, to take a shot at him on Twitter.
Kenney tweeted, "Who's Ansel Elgort wearing to the met….Alexander Wang?" with several eye-rolling emojis.
Though the 28-year-old (not in a Wang design) didn't do any interviews at the Met Gala, that did not stop his past allegations from being brought to the forefront on fashion's biggest night.
On June 19, 2020, a woman named Gabby tweeted that the Divergent alum "sexually assaulted me when I was 17. I had DMed him on when it was two days before my 17th birthday and I got his private Snapchat. I didn't think he'd ever see my DM. I was just a kid and was a fan of him."
Gabby added that "instead of asking me if I wanted to stop having sex knowing it was my first time," Elgort allegedly forced himself on her and "made me think this is how sex was supposed to be."
A day later, Elgort denied the claims, tweeting that he "cannot claim to understand Gabby's feelings but her depiction of events is simply not what happened. I have never and would never assault anyone. What is true is that in New York in 2014, when I was 20, Gabby and I had a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship. Unfortunately, I did not handle the breakup well."
Elgort added that he stopped responding to Gabby during their relationship, however, he knows "this belated apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behavior when I disappeared."
Meanwhile, model Owen Mooney accused Wang of sexually assaulting him in a nightclub in 2017. After Mooney's TikTok video detailing the incident went viral in 2020, several other people came forward to share their alleged experiences with the renowned fashion designer.
Instagram accounts @s—tmodelmgmt and @DietPrada posted anonymous allegations against Wang, including a gallery of unverified screenshots from people who accused him of sexual misconduct and drugging people with molly and roofies.
On Dec. 31, Wang denied the allegations. In a statement obtained by E! News, he wrote, "Over the last few days, I have been on the receiving end of baseless and grotesquely false accusations. These claims have been wrongfully amplified by social media accounts infamous for posting defamatory material from undisclosed and/or anonymous sources with zero evidence or any fact checking whatsoever."
However, more than three months later, he released another statement acknowledging the hurt he caused others.
"It was not easy for them to share their stories, and I regret acting in a way that caused them pain," he said. "While we disagree on some of the details of these personal interactions, I will set a better example and use my visibility and influence to encourage others to recognize harmful behaviors. Life is about learning and growth, and now that I know better, I will do better."