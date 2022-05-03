Don’t Know How to Curl Your Hair? This Rotating Curling Iron Does It for You and It’s on Sale

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Believe it or not, most of those "effortless" hairstyles actually take a lot of preparation. If you want to emulate red carpet looks or get those perfectly imperfect waves you see on reality TV and Instagram, you just need the right tools.
If you have watched countless tutorial videos and you just can't seem to get the hang of curling your hair, you need to check out the Beachwaver. The brand's signature product is an automatically rotating curling iron that does all the work for you. All you need to do is click the "Go" button and the curling iron automatically rotates based on the side that you are curling.
If this sounds like your dream product, today is your lucky day because it's on sale for 20% off. In fact, everything from Beachwaver is on sale for that discount. Shop curling irons, wave irons, flat irons, hair dryers, styling products, and accessories before they sell out. Here are some of the best products.
Beachwaver B1 Midnight Rose Rotating Curling Iron
This 1-inch curling iron is just what you need to give your hair the perfect wave. This iron automatically rotates in both directions at the push of a button and it heats up to 410 degrees.
A fan of the iron raved, "I ordered the rose gold 1in Beachwaver and it is absolutely amazing!!!. I am the worst with curling my hair and it made it so easy. The tutorials on the Beachwaver Instagram page has helped me out so much! It really is so easy to use and the self rotating feature makes it so easy to curl your hair. I have very thick hair and was worried it wouldn't be able to create and retain a nice curl. I couldn't have been more wrong... Even the next day I still have a more wavy look that still looks nice. I've only had it for two weeks and each time I use it, I get a ton of compliments. The Beachwaver is worth every penny!"
Beachwaver Beachwaver S.75 Dual Voltage White Rotating Curling Iron
This rotating curling iron has a small barrel, which is great for any hair type, texture, and length, but it's a must-have for anyone with shoulder-length hair or shorter. This is great to enhance your natural texture. The smaller the iron, the tighter the curlers, and the tighter the curls the longer they hold. You need to check out the customer photos. This iron delivers salon-level results from the comfort of your home.
A loyal shopper gushed, "I absolutely loved my Beachwaver! I got mine as a bday present from my best friend, then I ordered two more (different sizes of course) plus one for my sister and one for my friend, that's how happy I am with these products! Also, the staff is great! They are patient and helpful and so nice!!!"
Beachwaver 3B Waver Midnight Rose
Here's another tool to create an effortless style. Just clamp, hold, and release. No need to brush out your hair or fuss with it like you might after using a conventional curling iron.
A shopper said, "The best curling iron of all times! I wish I could give this 10 star rating. Perfect for all types of hairs and even hair extensions. Super easy to use and won't damage your hair . You will have your curls within 10 minutes and the best part is that there's no need to go to hair salon. recommended it."
Beachwaver Coast Pro Midnight Rose Flat Iron
Beachwaver comes through for the straight here too. This flat iron heats up quickly, it's incredibly easy to use, and you will love how your hair looks when you're done styling.
A shopper said, "The first time I used this product, I was amazed how quickly the flatiron heated to the selected temperature. I loved how effortlessly my hair was transformed to my desired style. The ceramic plates keep my hair smooth and perfectly shaped. When finished, the iron cooled down, rapidly. I bought this particular flatiron to take on a trip to London. I was drawn to the dual voltage feature."
Beachwaver Clamp & Curl Midnight Rose
If you prefer a curling iron with a clamp, this one is amazing because you can also use it as a flat iron! That's right, you're basically getting two products for the price of one here!
A shopper shared, "Bought this for the 2 in 1 feature for future travels. I have short asymmetrical bob hair. I tried it as a flat iron works well. Then I tried the curling iron and fell in love!!! I love the short barrel for my hair. This was a great purchase!"
Beachwaver BRB Purple Shampoo & Conditioner
Maintain your blonde and avoid brassy color with this shampoo and conditioner set. This is just what you need to make the most of your blonde hair, highlights, and ombre styles. Plus, it's an Allure Best of Beauty winner.
An ecstatic customer raved, "I tried this because I got such a good deal on it and I love this company. But wow! I have never had such success with a shampoo and conditioner. After my FIRST use I was truly impressed. It smells heavenly - like berries. It brightened my hair more than any other purple shampoo I've used. It made my hair so silky and soft and light. It even helped my hair dry so straight - it looked like I had straightened it. If i could give 6 stars I would. PLUS- I love what's NOT in the product. My hair has never been happier!"
Beachwaver Pro Dry Pink Sunset
Aside from being absolutely adorable, this hair dryer is cool because it has an adjustable scroll function, which means you can control the heat while you style without having to stop and start over and over. It also has a cool shot button to seal a smooth, shiny finish.
Beachwaver Pinstripe Headband
This striped knot headband brings a classic touch to any look.
