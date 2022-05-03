2022 Met Gala

Toddlers & Tiaras' Kailia Posey Dead at 16

Toddlers & Tiaras star Kailia Posey has passed away at the age of 16, her mom confirmed in a Facebook post on May 2.

The TLC family has lost one of its own. 

Kailia Posey, who appeared on Toddlers & Tiaras as a child, has died, her mom confirmed on Facebook on May 2. She was just 16 years old. "I don't have words or any thoughts," Marcy Posey Gatterman wrote on the social media platform alongside a photo of her daughter Kailia. "A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever."

A cause of death has not yet been shared publicly. E! News has reached out to local authorities in Las Vegas, where the family resides, and has not heard back. 

Kailia appeared on the TLC series alongside her mom Marcy, who trained her to be a contortionist. "When Kailia was younger, when she was 3, she started doing pageants," Marcy said in a clip from the show, posted to YouTube. "She's a pro when she hits that stage, she'll say she's nervous but once she hits that stage she's a pro. She's gonna beat you, every time."

"Kailia has a very good talent," Marcy continued. "I mean, just completely amazing. I don't know anybody that's competition for Kailia."

On April 20, just over a week before her death, Kailia celebrated her 16th birthday, posting a series of photos on Instagram.

Days later, on April 23, she shared what would be her last photo to Instagram, showing her posing on a staircase. Kailia captioned the post, "None of your concern."

