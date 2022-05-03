Madeleine McCann's Parents Mark 15th Anniversary of Her Disappearance With Heartbreaking Message

Watch : Madeleine McCann: A Never-Ending Search 14 Years Later

It never gets easier.

On May 3, Kate and Gerry McCann shared a heartbreaking message about daughter Madeleine McCann, who disappeared exactly 15 years ago while the family vacationed in Portugal.

"This year we mark fifteen years since we last saw Madeleine," they wrote. "It feels no harder than any other but no easier either. It's a very long time. Many people talk about the need for ‘closure'. It's always felt a strange term. Regardless of outcome, Madeleine will always be our daughter and a truly horrific crime has been committed. These things will remain."

The parents then thanked authorities in the United Kingdom, Portugal and Germany for their "combined police effort" to continue finding answers about Madeleine's whereabouts.

"As always, we would like to thank all of our supporters for their continued good wishes and support," Kate and Gerry continued. "It is a huge comfort to know that regardless of time passed, Madeleine is still in people's hearts and minds."