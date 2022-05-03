Kris Jenner Reacts to Family's Legal Victory Against Blac Chyna

Kris Jenner is sharing her gratitude after her legal victory.
On May 2, a jury determined that the Kardashian-Jenners do not owe any damages to Blac Chyna, who accused Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris of defamation and contract interference. She claimed the family derailed her television career and was involved in cancelling the E! reality show Rob & Chyna. However, the jury said that Kris, Khloe, Kim and Kylie's conduct was not a "substantial factor" in causing Chyna "actual harm."
Kris, along with her family, were not in the Los Angeles courtroom when the verdict was announced because they were preparing for the 2022 Met Gala.
After arriving to the red carpet event, Kris shared her reaction to the trial's verdict. "I'm just happy it's over," she told Variety's Marc Malkin, adding that the toughest part was "going through it."
As for how she got through it, Kris said, "Pray, I live in my faith and just hope, you know, that's enough. And yeah, I'm glad it's over and I'm glad it's over for the girls. And we're here tonight to celebrate."
The Kardashians' lawyer, Michael Rhodes, told reporters outside the courtroom that his clients were "exuberant" when he told them the news.
"I spoke to the family a minute ago and they're also very pleased. I hope they're enjoying their gala," he said. "They were emphatic in their expression of pleasure."
Chyna's lawyer Lynne Ciani said she plans to appeal parts of the verdict.
Last week, the judge in the case issued a directed verdict, finding Kim not liable with respect to defamation. Her alleged involvement in contract interference went to the jury.
Chyna is simultaneously suing ex Rob Kardashian, with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian, for assault, battery and harassment.