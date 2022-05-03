2022 Met Gala

See All the Red Carpet Fashion

Kendall Jenner's Bleached Eyebrows at the 2022 Met Gala Will Have You Doing a Double Take

Did you keep up with all of the Kardashian-Jenner family's looks at the 2022 Met Gala? Kendall Jenner hit the red carpet in a Prada gown and bleached eyebrows.

When it comes to Met Gala looks, it's all about the details. And even the smallest additions can make a big impact.

Take Kendall Jenner's bleached eyebrows, for instance. Changing the hue from brown to blonde added a whole new, bold element to the supermodel's look.

Of course, this wasn't the only part of her look that had fans buzzing. Kendall arrived at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2 in a black Prada ensemble. According to the fashion house, her outfit consisted of a tulle top featuring a net embroidered overlay that was paired with a double silk satin skirt, complete with hand-pleated ruche detailing and a long train. The Kardashians star finished off her outfit with 25-carat pear-shaped diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz

She also wasn't the only member of her family to attend the Met Ball. Khloe Kardashian made her Met Gala debut in a gold Moschino gown, and Kim Kardashian—who, like Kendall, went for a bit of a change by dyeing her hair blonde—arrived in a vintage Jean Louis dress that was sketched by Bob Mackie and originally worn by Marilyn Monroe.

Kardashian-Jenner Family's Met Gala Appearances

In addition, Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, wore Thom Browne, and Kris Jenner gave a nod to former First Lady Jackie Kennedy with her Oscar de la Renta gown. Kylie Jenner also paid tribute to Virgil Abloh, who passed away in November, with her Off-White dress.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The theme of this year's Met Gala was "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," and the dress code was gilded glamour. See the rest of the red carpet looks here and keep up with the Kardashian-Jenner family's ensembles below.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Date Night

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their Met Gala debut as a couple at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 2.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
White Hot

For fashion's biggest night, Kylie Jenner wore a wedding-inspired ensemble from Off-White.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Coordinating Couple

Kourtney Kardashian matched her fiancé Travis Barker in a black-and-white look.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Model Behavior

Kendall Jenner sashayed down the red carpet in a sheer top and a full skirt.

Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock
Met Gala Debut

Khloe Kardashian oozed glamour in a golden Moschino gown.

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Kardashians Assemble

The sisters gathered at the top of the Met Gala steps for a family photo.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Keeping Up

Kris Jenner told Live From E! that her elegant look was inspired by former First Lady Jackie Kennedy.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Blonde Moment

To honor the evening's theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," Kim wore a Bob Mackie gown originally created for Marilyn Monroe.

Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Sister, Sister

Kylie and Khloe strike a fierce pose while inside The Met.

