You Might’ve Missed Emma Stone’s Surprise Reunion with an Ex at the 2022 Met Gala

Emma Stone and Kieran Culkin have come a long way since they started dating on the set of 2011's Paper Man.

The exes caught up at the Met Gala 2022 on May 2, posing for a photo inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art. For the picture, Kieran wrapped an arm around Emma's waist as attendees looked on—likely unaware that the two actors even dated.

Emma and Kieran became boyfriend and girlfriend after playing a couple in the indie comedy-drama, also starring Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Daniels. They kept their romance under wraps for about a year, though they were occasionally photographed out and about.

By 2011, though, they had gone their separate ways, just before Emma started dating Spider-Man co-star Andrew Garfield.

Now, both the Easy A actress and Succession star are married and have recently welcomed children.