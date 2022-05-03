You Might’ve Missed Emma Stone’s Surprise Reunion with an Ex at the 2022 Met Gala

Did you forget about this Crazy, Stupid, Love?
Emma Stone and Kieran Culkin have come a long way since they started dating on the set of 2011's Paper Man.
The exes caught up at the Met Gala 2022 on May 2, posing for a photo inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art. For the picture, Kieran wrapped an arm around Emma's waist as attendees looked on—likely unaware that the two actors even dated.
Emma and Kieran became boyfriend and girlfriend after playing a couple in the indie comedy-drama, also starring Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Daniels. They kept their romance under wraps for about a year, though they were occasionally photographed out and about.
By 2011, though, they had gone their separate ways, just before Emma started dating Spider-Man co-star Andrew Garfield.
Now, both the Easy A actress and Succession star are married and have recently welcomed children.
The "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" event was one of Emma's first outings since welcoming a daughter in March 2021.
And though husband Dave McCary wasn't on hand for the event, the Cruella actress kept him close as E! News' Zanna Rossi shared that the white Louis Vuitton slip dress she wore is actually her wedding dress. Emma and Dave tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2020, so fans hadn't seen the gown until she walked up the steps of the Met—and it was worth the wait!
As for Kieran, he wore a tuxedo, Converse tennis shoes and a pair of sunglasses, putting his own twist on the black tie and Gilded Glamour dress code.
The Succession star was also flying solo for the night, leaving wife Jazz Charton at home with their two kiddos, Wilder Wolf, 9-months, and Kinsey Sioux, 2. She shared an Instagram Story of herself, along with the little ones in diapers, captioning it, "Met Gala ready."