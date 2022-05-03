Carla Rockmore’s Affordable Amazon Clothing Drop Is Designed To Make Every Woman Feel Good in Her Skin

We interviewed Carla Rockmore because we think you'll like her picks. The products shown are from Carla's collection with Amazon's The Drop. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're a fashionista on TikTok, you are probably familiar with Carla Rockmore. The Dallas-based fashion designer joined TikTok during lockdown and she has 1.2 million followers who enjoy her styling tips, fun personality, her legendary two-story closet, and the way she embraces her age with confidence. The 54-year-old designer is "celebrating the self-expression of 50+ through fashion, fun, & fierceness," per her Instagram bio. Many of her followers refer to her as "the real-life Carrie Bradshaw." If you want to incorporate Carla's chic fashion sense into your wardrobe, she's launching a limited collection with Amazon's The Drop.
The Amazon collection is live at 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT on May 3, 2022. The line is all about women feeling like their best selves in the pieces. Carla's mantra is "elle est tres bien dans sa peaux," which translated into English means "she sits well in her skin." The essence of that quote is woven into the Carla Rockmore X The Drop collection.
Carla shared photos of herself wearing the clothes along with her styling suggestions and commentary on the pieces in an exclusive E! interview.
Carla Rockmore X The Drop Collection
Carla Rockmore X The Drop Shell Pink High Low Button Front Blouse & Flame Red Wide Leg Structured Pant
"The decadent design details of this classic shirt make it an avante garde statement piece in the most chic and sophisticated way. Take note of the pleated balloon sleeve and generous French cuff. The asymmetry of the shorter front and the longer back make this conch shell pink or crisp white confection a dream to style."
"The strategic diagonal folds in Carla's Origami Palazzo Pant will visually whittle your waistline while lengthening you leg! Offered in classic midnight and white, this pant is sure to become a classic wardrobe staple. The fabulous flame red will spark a color block forest fire that won't be contained." These pants also come in white and navy blue.
Carla Rockmore X The Drop Women's Midnight Draped Cowl Back Top & Midnight Draped Front Pencil Skirt
"With its flattering cap sleeve and its 'easy tuck' capability, this fabulous little top is sure to become a wardrobe requirement."
"This figure flattering high waist skirt is sure to cause a bit of a frenzy. Its hip drape detail against the high cut waistline will highlight what you already have or give you more of what you want!! If you're looking for an hourglass fit in a classic midi skirt in magnificent midnight, then look no further."
Carla Rockmore X The Drop Stripe Draped Cowl Back Top & Wide Leg Structured Pant
"Cut in both magnificent midnight and a sassy on point stripe, this top is as versatile as it is flattering. Notice the elegantly subtle sexiness of the delicately draped neckline which falls deeper to reveal elongated necks in elegant updos. Take note of the tapered side seams that visually narrow your torso. With its flattering cap sleeve and its 'easy tuck' capability, this fabulous little top is sure to become a wardrobe requirement."
Carla Rockmore X The Drop Midnight Poplin Sleeveless Midi Dress & The Drop Women's Avalon Small Tote Bag
"This off the shoulder beauty does not scream, but rather whispers, elegance. Cut from timeless midnight cotton poplin, it has an architectural fold-over front yoke detail which juxtaposes the tapering of your waist. It then flows into a voluminous skirt of clean drape. The simple silhouette allows for all kinds of beautiful baubles, bangles, bracelets and belts. The strong silhouette of this simultaneously simple yet sexy dress will take you seamlessly from day to night... AND it has pockets!"
The featured bag is not from Carla's collection, but it's from The Drop. It comes in nine colors, has 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews, and it's also been recommended by Kyle Richards, Kandi Burruss, and E! News Shopping Editors.
If you're looking for more affordable Amazon fashion, these finds make you feel like you are shopping at Free People.
(This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.)