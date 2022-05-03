Top Chef Winner Kelsey Barnard Clark Shares What's in Her Kitchen

E!: Tell me about teaming up with Williams-Sonoma. What do you love about the store?

KBC: They just make everything so freaking easy. You go in there and they have everything laid out for you to emulate at home, like with a table setting. I don't naturally know which tablecloths to pair with silverware, but at Williams-Sonoma they have all the ideas for you right there.

E!: Do you have any tips on hosting friends for the Kentucky Derby or some general hosting tips we can apply for other events?

KBC: Keep in mind that revolves around a race that's pretty quick. You need to have some fan plans to keep everyone entertained. I love having themed cocktails and games where people can move around and socialize. You can even turn making a cocktail into an activity with a cute cocktail area.

You can Google a trivia game related to the event. There's a lot of fun thanks to the internet. I think doing things like that to tie the party into the event and get people interacting is the way to go.

I also think it's good to have a general schedule in your brain, an idea of the order of events. You don't have to rigidly follow it. You don't even have to tell anyone about it, but just having a logical order to put out appetizers, serve different foods, and play games is a great way for you stay on track, keep calm, and have fun.