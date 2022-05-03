See All the Kardashian-Jenners' Looks at the 2022 Met Gala

As for Kim Kardashian, she and boyfriend Pete Davidson turned heads during their first-ever Met Gala together, posing for photographs as they made their way up the museum's iconic staircase. While Pete opted for a classic Dior black suit similar to the one he wore to the recent 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, Kim rocked a piece of American history in the crystal embellished gown Marilyn Monroe famously had on while singing "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" to John F. Kennedy in 1962.

The SKIMS mogul switched into a replica of the dress, originally created by Bob Mackie, once she was inside the party, according to Vogue.

"I'm extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history," she told the publication. "Everything had to be specifically timed and I had to practice walking up the stairs."

