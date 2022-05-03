2022 Met Gala

See All the Red Carpet Fashion

These Celeb Couples Turned the 2022 Met Gala Into the Ultimate Date Night

Fashion is in the air, and so is love. See which A-list couples attended the 2022 Met Gala to show off their style and their romance.

The real theme of the 2022 Met Gala seems to be "In America: An Anthology of Celebrity Couples."

Along with an abundance of headline-making fashion statements, the 2022 Met Gala has also welcomed its fair share of red carpet romance.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis BarkerSophie Turner and Joe Jonas and more pairs turned this year's Met Gala into the ultimate date night.

It seems love truly is in the air. The May 2 event, which is officially themed "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," is even co-chaired by fan-favorite couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Blake and Ryan have certainly set the bar high for love birds at the Met Gala. In 2014, the duo stunned at the Met Gala while Blake donned a custom Gucci Première dress and Ryan sported a chic velvet suit. Then, in 2017, Blake dropped jaws in a beaded gold dress that featured rows of blue feathers; Ryan complimented her couture perfectly in a crisp blue suit. (See all the 2022 Met Gala red carpet looks here.)

photos
Most Unforgettable Moments Between Couples at the Met Gala

This year, Blake and Ryan have done it again. Upon arrival, Blake sported a copper-colored ensemble by Versace Atelier paired with matching gloves. Then, in a striking turn of events on the red carpet, three assistants unraveled some of Blake's copper fabric to reveal a mint-colored gown, paying homage to the Statue of Liberty. Meanwhile, Ryan donned a velvet suit paired with a white bow tie.

Scroll on to see their incredible outfits and what more couples rocked at the 2022 Met Gala.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Alicia Keys & Swiss Beatz
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Chiara Ferragni & Fedez
Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Nicola Peltz Beckham & Brooklyn Beckham
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Lily Allen & David Harbour
Theo Wargo/WireImage
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
James Corden & Julia Carey
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Bee Shaffer & Francesco Carrozzini
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Lin-Manuel Miranda & Vanessa Nadal
Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Austin Butler & Kaia Gerber
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Hugh Jackman & Deborra-Lee Furness
Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Cole Schafer & Kacey Musgraves
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Adrien Brody & Georgina Chapman
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Marcus Mumford & Carey Mulligan
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Claire Danes & Hugh Dancy

