See the Riverdale Stars Take Over the 2022 Met Gala

Is this the Met Gala or a Riverdale High reunion?

The 2022 Met Gala brought a special surprise: the cast of Riverdale including Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse and Madelaine Petsch. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

For fashion's biggest night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art May 2, Camila wore a gold shimmering gown with nude sheer gloves by designer Alexandre Mattiussi. The actress told Live from E! that her ensemble was inspired by Alice Vanderbilt in the late 1800s. The family matriarch, according to Camila, wore "a dress called the electric light dress that emitted light, and she held the light bulb because the light bulb had just been invented."

As for Madelaine, she looked stunning in a long yellow puff-sleeved dress with pink and green accents, made by Moschino. The 27-year-old pulled the look together with a pair of matching gloves and a gorgeous gold and emerald necklace.

Lastly, Cole wore head-to-toe silver Versace looking like a cool, stylish Tin Man. His ensemble even featured a silver harness underneath his suit jacket, a modern nod to the Gilded Glamour theme.