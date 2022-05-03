The Stars of Euphoria Look Right at Home at the 2022 Met Gala

Watch : Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds to HOST 2022 Met Gala

The stars of HBO's Euphoria have arrived at the 2022 Met Gala and we've never ever been happier.

On May 2, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow and Sydney Sweeney all hit the red carpet for Fashion's biggest night, which takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art every year.

What makes their red carpet appearance even more exciting? It was Jacob, Maude and Sydney's first time at the Met Gala. So, it makes sense that the trio dressed to the nines, but not all them followed the gilded glamor dress code as part of the In America: An Anthology of Fashion theme.

Maude seemed to be the closest on theme, as she wore a timeless sheer gown and donned an old Hollywood hairstyle that featured sleek waves. Jacob on the other hand, he played it safe, rocking a classic black tuxedo with sequined embellishments. He still looked great though!

Though Sydney's ensemble didn't scream "The Gilded Age," she certainly fit in among the A-listers, debuting a detachable Tory Burch gown that was ready to make headlines. We now understand why Sydney stayed tight-lipped about her Met Gala look earlier in April.