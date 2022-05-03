Gabrielle Union Brings Her Fashion A-Game to Met Gala 2022

Watch : Necessary Realness: Must-See Met Gala

Brrr, it's cold in here—it must be Gabrielle Union in the atmosphere!

The Bring It On star brought her fashion A game to the 2022 Met Gala on May 2 at Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City, walking the red carpet in a silver sequin Versace gown, featuring a plunging V-neckline, red flower on her hip and a long flowy train detailed with sheer lace floral appliqués. She completed her head-turning look with sparkly earrings and a slicked back into a side-parted low bun.

This year's Met Gala—hosted by Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda—marks Gabrielle's sixth appearance at the prestigious fashion event. Last year, she stepped out in a jaw-dropping, avant-garde gown by Iris van Herpen.

Comprised of over 10,000 spheres laser cut from a specialty fabric that resembles white liquid, the dress took van Herpen and her team a whopping 1,400 hours to construct.