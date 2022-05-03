Gabrielle Union Brings Her Fashion A-Game to Met Gala 2022

Brrr, it's cold in here—it must be Gabrielle Union in the atmosphere!
The Bring It On star brought her fashion A game to the 2022 Met Gala on May 2 at Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City, walking the red carpet in a silver sequin Versace gown, featuring a plunging V-neckline, red flower on her hip and a long flowy train detailed with sheer lace floral appliqués. She completed her head-turning look with sparkly earrings and a slicked back into a side-parted low bun.
This year's Met Gala—hosted by Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda—marks Gabrielle's sixth appearance at the prestigious fashion event. Last year, she stepped out in a jaw-dropping, avant-garde gown by Iris van Herpen.
Comprised of over 10,000 spheres laser cut from a specialty fabric that resembles white liquid, the dress took van Herpen and her team a whopping 1,400 hours to construct.
"It's all about change," Gabrielle said about her gown during a red carpet interview with Live From E! in September. "What's needed in America, what's needed in fashion, and with each step, this dress changes and you see different colors. You see different textures and that's what it should be all about."
As for the Met Gala itself, the actress said she sees the annual affair as a chance to reconnect with friends.
"It's all about catching up and hanging out and having fun," she shared. "But, really trying to appreciate each other and show love to these amazing designers."
With a star-studded guest list that includes fashion icons such as Tom Ford and Anna Wintour, Gabrielle will likely be busy mingling all night long.
