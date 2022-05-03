Get Tickets to 3,700+ Concerts for Just $25: Luke Bryan, Halsey, Wiz Khalifa, Shania Twain and More

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Summer will be here before you know it and for a lot of us, that means we will be going to concerts. If you want to see all your favorite artists and stick to your budget, Live Nation has an unbeatable deal: spend just $25 on all-in tickets for more than 3,700 concerts in North America this year. You can see Luke Bryan, Halsey, Shania Twain, Backstreet Boys, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, H.E.R., Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Nelly, OneRepublic, Shawn Mendes, The Chicks, The Who, Wiz Khalifa & Logic, Wu-Tang Clan & Nas, Zac Brown Band, and many more artists at an unbelievable price.

This deal also includes live performances from the Cheer and RuPaul's Drag Race casts. You can also attend comedy shows featuring Chelsea Handler, Dave Chapelle, Nikki Glaser, and George Lopez.

In honor of Concert Week, Live Nation is giving fans access to all Live Nation events with this special $25 offer. And, yes, that includes taxes and fees. Keep on scrolling for details on the tickets and the participating musical artists, comedians, and other performers.