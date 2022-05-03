2022 Met Gala

See All the Red Carpet Fashion

Blake Lively, Kim Kardashian and More Best Dressed Stars At The 2022 Met Gala

From Blake Lively wowing in Versace to Kim Kardashian serving a sparkly vintage vibe, the stars brought their fashion A-Game to the 2022 Met Gala red carpet.

There's no red carpet quite like the Met Gala.

On May 2, all eyes were fixated on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, where the most extravagant designer fashions were showcased on the world's biggest stars.

This 2022 theme was "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," which according to Vogue, is the Met's "thoughtful homage to our country's history." The theme carries on the second part of the museum's exhibit, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."

This year, the Met Gala's dress code was "Gilded Glamour," taking inspiration from New York's Gilded Age, the period between 1870 and 1890, and the stars certainly didn't disappoint. While many stuck to the opulent and brilliant theme, others broke the rules, but still ruled the red carpet.

Event co-chair Blake Livley ascended the Met's famous steps in a jaw-dropping, architecturally-inspired Versace Atelier gown, which transformed into two different looks, complete with a Lorraine Schwartz tiara, statement drop earrings and opera length gloves.

Most Unforgettable Met Gala Moments of All Time

Doing a complete 180 from her blackout Balenciaga look from 2021, a platinum blonde Kim Kardashian wore a replica of Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" sparkly nude dress. Megan Thee Stallion worked her killer curves in a gold Moschino design by Jeremy Scott.

The men also brought their fashion A-game—from Ryan Reynolds in a dapper white-tie Ralph Lauren tux to Patrick Schwarzenegger in a cool, blush-colored Western suit.

Keep scrolling to see the best dressed stars at the 2022 Met Gala below.

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Blake Lively

In Versace and a Lorraine Schwartz tiara.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion
Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Vanessa Hudgens

In Moschino.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Ryan Reynolds

In Ralph Lauren and an Omega watch.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Kendall Jenner
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Janelle Monáe

In Ralph Lauren

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Kacey Musgraves

In Prada.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Normani

In Christian Siriano.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Billie Eilis
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Bella Hadid

In Burberry.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Sydney Sweeney
John Shearer/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Gigi Hadid
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Olivia Rodrigo
Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Emily Ratajkowski
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Eiza Gonzalez
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Dove Cameron
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Dakota Johnson

In Gucci.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Jodie Turner-Smith
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Shawn Mendes

In Tommy Hilfiger.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Tessa Thompson
John Shearer/Getty Images
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Austin Butler

In Prada.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Maude Apatow

In Miu Miu.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

In Louis Vuitton.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Leslie Odom Jr.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Kaia Gerber

In Alexander McQueen.

