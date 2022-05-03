Blake Lively, Kim Kardashian and More Best Dressed Stars At The 2022 Met Gala

Watch : BEST Met Gala Looks Of All Time: Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya & More!

There's no red carpet quite like the Met Gala.

On May 2, all eyes were fixated on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, where the most extravagant designer fashions were showcased on the world's biggest stars.

This 2022 theme was "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," which according to Vogue, is the Met's "thoughtful homage to our country's history." The theme carries on the second part of the museum's exhibit, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."

This year, the Met Gala's dress code was "Gilded Glamour," taking inspiration from New York's Gilded Age, the period between 1870 and 1890, and the stars certainly didn't disappoint. While many stuck to the opulent and brilliant theme, others broke the rules, but still ruled the red carpet.

Event co-chair Blake Livley ascended the Met's famous steps in a jaw-dropping, architecturally-inspired Versace Atelier gown, which transformed into two different looks, complete with a Lorraine Schwartz tiara, statement drop earrings and opera length gloves.