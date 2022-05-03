Blake Lively, Kim Kardashian and More Best Dressed Stars At The 2022 Met Gala

There's no red carpet quite like the Met Gala.
On May 2, all eyes were fixated on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, where the most extravagant designer fashions were showcased on the world's biggest stars.
This 2022 theme was "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," which according to Vogue, is the Met's "thoughtful homage to our country's history." The theme carries on the second part of the museum's exhibit, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."
This year, the Met Gala's dress code was "Gilded Glamour," taking inspiration from New York's Gilded Age, the period between 1870 and 1890, and the stars certainly didn't disappoint. While many stuck to the opulent and brilliant theme, others broke the rules, but still ruled the red carpet.
Event co-chair Blake Livley ascended the Met's famous steps in a jaw-dropping, architecturally-inspired Versace Atelier gown, which transformed into two different looks, complete with a Lorraine Schwartz tiara, statement drop earrings and opera length gloves.
Doing a complete 180 from her blackout Balenciaga look from 2021, a platinum blonde Kim Kardashian wore a replica of Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" sparkly nude dress. Megan Thee Stallion worked her killer curves in a gold Moschino design by Jeremy Scott.
The men also brought their fashion A-game—from Ryan Reynolds in a dapper white-tie Ralph Lauren tux to Patrick Schwarzenegger in a cool, blush-colored Western suit.
Keep scrolling to see the best dressed stars at the 2022 Met Gala below.