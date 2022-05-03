2022 Met Gala

See All the Red Carpet Fashion

2022 Met Gala: Bella Hadid Is Chic AF In Leather Corset Look

Bella Hadid turned heads in a skin-tight leather corset by Burberry while at the 2022 Met Gala May 2, also attending by sister Gigi Hadid. See her look here.

By Jillian Fabiano May 03, 2022 1:28 AMTags
Red CarpetMet GalaBella Hadid
Bella Hadid has made her way back to the iconic staircase...

And as usual, she did not disappoint. The 2022 Met Gala on May 2 marked the model's sixth appearance at fashion's biggest night. Honoring the event's theme of "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," Bella wore a Burberry leather corset, skirt with a high slit which showed of her patterned lace tights. (See all the stars on the red carpet here.)

This year's event—held at its usual venue, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City—marks the return of its traditional date: the first Monday in May. Back in 2021, the Met Gala was held in September and the 2020 Met Gala was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bella first attended the star-studded event back in 2015, alongside her sister Gigi Hadid. For her first Met Gala appearance, Bella wore a short custom Topshop dress with long sleeves. Over the years she has also appeared in a strapless Givenchy gown, a Chrome Hearts latex ensemble, a Moschino dress covered in diamonds and an Alexander Wang catsuit.

Bella Hadid's Riskiest Looks

This year marks Bella's first appearance at the event since 2019. She did not attend the 2021 Met Gala, which stirred up some rumors that she did not meet the event's vaccination policy against COVID-19—in accordance with New York City's mandate.

 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

But Bella wasn't having any of it. Two days after the Gala, she posted a photo of herself to Instagram getting ready to receive the vaccine. The photo was dated one month before the gala took place. 

"For anyone concerned," Bella captioned the image, adding a black heart emoji. She made no further comment. 

We're just happy to have both sisters back fashion's biggest night, serving looks as usual.

Keep scrolling to see every jaw-dropping moment from this year's event...

 

