2022 Met Gala: Bella Hadid Is Chic AF In Leather Corset Look

Bella Hadid has made her way back to the iconic staircase...

And as usual, she did not disappoint. The 2022 Met Gala on May 2 marked the model's sixth appearance at fashion's biggest night. Honoring the event's theme of "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," Bella wore a Burberry leather corset, skirt with a high slit which showed of her patterned lace tights. (See all the stars on the red carpet here.)

This year's event—held at its usual venue, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City—marks the return of its traditional date: the first Monday in May. Back in 2021, the Met Gala was held in September and the 2020 Met Gala was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bella first attended the star-studded event back in 2015, alongside her sister Gigi Hadid. For her first Met Gala appearance, Bella wore a short custom Topshop dress with long sleeves. Over the years she has also appeared in a strapless Givenchy gown, a Chrome Hearts latex ensemble, a Moschino dress covered in diamonds and an Alexander Wang catsuit.