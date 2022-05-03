See Blonde Kim Kardashian Channel Marilyn Monroe at the 2022 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian has arrived to the 2022 Met Gala. And, yes, we're certain this time.
Eight months after gracing the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a literal head-to-toe black look designed by Balenciaga's creative director Demna Gvasalia, she chose Marilyn Monroe's iconic crystal embellished gown for the May 2 fete. The reality TV star paired the ensemble with blonde hair and diamond earrings. (By the way, you can see every star on the red carpet here.)
In an interview with Vogue on May 2, Kim explained the inspiration behind her look of choice.
"The idea really came to me after the gala in September last year. I thought to myself, 'What would I have done for the American theme if it had not been the Balenciaga look? What's the most American thing you can think of?' And that's Marilyn Monroe," Kim said. "For me the most Marilyn Monroe moment is when she sang 'Happy Birthday,' to JFK, it was that look."
Kim's outfit was highly anticipated, as she teased in an April 7 interview with Access Hollywood that fitting into the ensemble would make or break her attendance at this year's event.
"It really depends if I fit into my dress, so I hope I'm going," Kim said. "I think it will be up to the last minute because it can't be tailored, so I have to fit into it like exactly."
At September's event, the SKIMS founder had a bit more wiggle room in her full-body outfit complete with gloves, face covering and fabric boots.
At the time, Kim posed on the red carpet with an unidentified individual who sported a similar all-black ensemble, including a face covering paired with a matching hoodie. And while many speculated it was Kim's estranged husband Kanye West, a source exclusively told E! News it was actually Demma behind the fabric.
The source also explained that the mysterious attire was sending a message in itself.
"This look on Kim is like a new subculture and fashion statement," the insider shared. "No logo, no face, but everyone knows it's her."
There was a time not too long ago that Kim was nervous to show face on fashion's biggest night.
Attending for the first time in 2013 as Kanye's plus-one while seven months pregnant with daughter North West, "I didn't know anyone & I'm sure no one wanted me there lol," Kim wrote in a 2019 Tweet. "I did my own lipstick & the color is so off. I went home & cried after of insecurity but this is one of my fave looks now."
A floral Givenchy gown, paired with matching heels, gloves and a low pony, we must admit, it's one of our favorite looks as well. But with so many iconic Met Gala outfits from Kim, it's hard to choose.
Scroll on to see all of Kim's Met Gala looks over the years.