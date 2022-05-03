See Blonde Kim Kardashian Channel Marilyn Monroe at the 2022 Met Gala

Watch : BEST Met Gala Looks Of All Time: Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya & More!

Kim Kardashian has arrived to the 2022 Met Gala. And, yes, we're certain this time.

Eight months after gracing the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a literal head-to-toe black look designed by Balenciaga's creative director Demna Gvasalia, she chose Marilyn Monroe's iconic crystal embellished gown for the May 2 fete. The reality TV star paired the ensemble with blonde hair and diamond earrings. (By the way, you can see every star on the red carpet here.)

In an interview with Vogue on May 2, Kim explained the inspiration behind her look of choice.

"The idea really came to me after the gala in September last year. I thought to myself, 'What would I have done for the American theme if it had not been the Balenciaga look? What's the most American thing you can think of?' And that's Marilyn Monroe," Kim said. "For me the most Marilyn Monroe moment is when she sang 'Happy Birthday,' to JFK, it was that look."

Kim's outfit was highly anticipated, as she teased in an April 7 interview with Access Hollywood that fitting into the ensemble would make or break her attendance at this year's event.

"It really depends if I fit into my dress, so I hope I'm going," Kim said. "I think it will be up to the last minute because it can't be tailored, so I have to fit into it like exactly."