See Blonde Kim Kardashian Channel Marilyn Monroe at the 2022 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian arrived at the 2022 Met Gala sporting blonde hair and Marilyn Monroe’s iconic gown. See the reality TV star’s head-turning ensemble.

Kim Kardashian has arrived to the 2022 Met Gala. And, yes, we're certain this time.

Eight months after gracing the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a literal head-to-toe black look designed by Balenciaga's creative director Demna Gvasalia, she chose Marilyn Monroe's iconic crystal embellished gown for the May 2 fete. The reality TV star paired the ensemble with blonde hair and diamond earrings. (By the way, you can see every star on the red carpet here.)

In an interview with Vogue on May 2, Kim explained the inspiration behind her look of choice.

"The idea really came to me after the gala in September last year. I thought to myself, 'What would I have done for the American theme if it had not been the Balenciaga look? What's the most American thing you can think of?' And that's Marilyn Monroe," Kim said. "For me the most Marilyn Monroe moment is when she sang 'Happy Birthday,' to JFK, it was that look."

Kim's outfit was highly anticipated, as she teased in an April 7 interview with Access Hollywood that fitting into the ensemble would make or break her attendance at this year's event.

"It really depends if I fit into my dress, so I hope I'm going," Kim said. "I think it will be up to the last minute because it can't be tailored, so I have to fit into it like exactly."

Kardashian-Jenner Family's Met Gala Appearances

At September's event, the SKIMS founder had a bit more wiggle room in her full-body outfit complete with gloves, face covering and fabric boots.

At the time, Kim posed on the red carpet with an unidentified individual who sported a similar all-black ensemble, including a face covering paired with a matching hoodie. And while many speculated it was Kim's estranged husband Kanye West, a source exclusively told E! News it was actually Demma behind the fabric.

The source also explained that the mysterious attire was sending a message in itself.

"This look on Kim is like a new subculture and fashion statement," the insider shared. "No logo, no face, but everyone knows it's her."

John Shearer/Getty Images

There was a time not too long ago that Kim was nervous to show face on fashion's biggest night.
 
Attending for the first time in 2013 as Kanye's plus-one while seven months pregnant with daughter North West, "I didn't know anyone & I'm sure no one wanted me there lol," Kim wrote in a 2019 Tweet. "I did my own lipstick & the color is so off. I went home & cried after of insecurity but this is one of my fave looks now."
 
A floral Givenchy gown, paired with matching heels, gloves and a low pony, we must admit, it's one of our favorite looks as well. But with so many iconic Met Gala outfits from Kim, it's hard to choose.
 
Scroll on to see all of Kim's Met Gala looks over the years.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
2021: Balenciaga

Kim wore this face-covering look by Balenciaga Creative Director Demna Gvasalia, who also designed similar styles worn by both her and Kanye West at his Donda album listening parties in previous months.

JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
2019: Mugler

California native Kim harnessed the dripping wet look of stepping out of the ocean thanks to an impressive custom Thierry Mugler mini dress for the 2019 Met Gala, "Camp: Notes on Fashion."

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
2018: Versace

The mogul dazzled in this gold look, while nailing the year's "Heavenly Bodies" theme. 

BACKGRID
2018 Afterparty: Versace

Inspired by the theme, the E! star stepped out in this bondage look as she headed to an afterparty in New York City.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
2017: Vivienne Westwood

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star arrived to the Met Gala sans her hubby in a minimal white gown just a few months after her robbery in Paris.  

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic
2016: Balmain (With Kanye West)

"I thought Balmain was the perfect choice for me and Kanye, especially," Kim says. "I think Kanye's look is a little bit more downplayed with the denim mixed with all the Balmain bling."

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
2016: Balmain

"I wanted a silver theme," Kim says. "I kind of thought everyone was going to go with that, but I still really wanted to do it...I just wanted to go for it and be a bling-y, sexy robot." The gala's theme was "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2015: Roberto Cavalli (With Kanye West)

"The beading is just SO beautiful," Kim says.

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic
2015: Roberto Cavalli

"My custom Roberto Cavalli gown is one of my fave dresses ever," Kim says. "It was the first dress creative director Peter Dundas designed for Cavalli." The gala's theme was "China: Through The Looking Glass."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
2014: Lanvin (With Kanye West)

"My dress was originally made of this amazing leather with metallic detailing," Kim says, "but we decided at the last minute to redo it in blue satin."

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
2014: Lanvin

"Working with Alber Elbaz for my custom gown in 2014 was such a pleasure," Kim says of her Lanvin look. The gala's theme was "Charles James: Beyond Fashion."

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
2013: Givenchy (With Kanye West)

"I thought it was so cool," Kim says of the look. "It got a lot of criticism and I didn't care because I really loved it."

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
2013: Givenchy

In one of her most iconic looks, the star made headlines after she wore this floral printed dress with matching gloves. 

