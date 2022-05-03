Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Make Met Gala Debut as Married Couple

They walked down the aisle, and now they are walking the red carpet.
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz arrived to the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, sporting elegant looks.
Nicola stunned in a flowing fuchsia off-the-shoulder gown, while Brooklyn rocked an ivory-colored suit. (See all the Met Gala red carpet looks here.)
The fashion-forward pair—who recently tied the knot on April 9—certainly know their way around the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. They made headlines last year in ravishing ensembles, as Nicola donned a pink Valentino gown paired with blush-colored gloves and statement earrings. Brooklyn wore a crisp black suit with a white button-up shirt and platform shoes.
After their September 2021 appearance as fiancés, Nicola traded in her pink dress for a white gown on their big day. The couple wed in a Jewish ceremony at her family's property in Palm Beach, Fla. last month, a source told E! News. Those in attendance for the seaside nuptials included Eva Longoria, Serena Williams and Gordon Ramsay.
Prior to saying "I do," Brooklyn announced their engagement in July 2020 by sharing a photo to Instagram taken by his sister Harper Beckham, 10. The snap not only showed off the smitten couple, but Nicola's ring.
"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world," he wrote. "I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day I love you baby xx."
Now with "best husband" under his belt and "best daddy" in his future plans, the couple can also check another Met Gala date night off their list, too!