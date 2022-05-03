You’ll Burn for the Bridgerton Stars’ Met Gala Looks

Watch : Bridgerton's Simone Ashley Shares Secret Tattoo Skills

Simone Ashley, Nicola Coughlan and Phoebe Dynevor are the belles of this ball.

The stars of Bridgerton nailed the 2022 Met Gala's Gilded Glamour and White Tie dress code—as if that were any surprise!

Simone, who joined the seductive Netflix period drama in its second season as Kate Sharma, wowed in a midriff-baring gold top, floor-length black skirt and a train that draped off her arms like butter.

Nicola, who plays Penelope Featherington (a.k.a. Lady Whistledown), was a feathery delight in a pink-and-black dress by designer Richard Quinn. Her gown was adorned with a ton of feathers poking out in various directions and featured a massive, billowy train.

Phoebe, who plays Daphne on the show, let down her gorgeous auburn hair in a black, partially sheer gown and stunning earrings you could probably see from space. Something tells us Lady Violet would be proud. (See every star on the red carpet here!)

It was the first Met Gala for the actresses, who know a thing or two about corsets and structured dresses.