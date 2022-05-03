2022 Met Gala

See All the Red Carpet Fashion
Exclusive

How Kris Jenner Channeled Jackie Kennedy for Her Met Gala 2022 Look

In an interview with Live from E!, Kris Jenner broke down her 2022 Met Gala look and how she and her daughters prepared for fashion's biggest night.

By Gabrielle Chung May 03, 2022 1:08 AMTags
Red CarpetMet GalaCelebrities
Watch: Kris Jenner on Getting Ready With 5 Daughters for Met Gala 2022

From one American icon to another!

To honor the 2022 Met Gala theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," Kris Jenner took inspiration from a former First Lady known for her style, she told Live From E! at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2. Swapping her trademark pixie cut for a bob, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum explained of her look, "I'm just kind of channeling a little Jackie Kennedy tonight."

The dress code for this year's star-studded affair was "Gilded Glamour" and Kris made sure to pay homage to the glitzy era with a yellow Oscar de la Renta gown that featured a sequin hem. The momager paired the elegant dress with white gloves and a sparkly clutch. (See more red carpet looks here.)

Kris added of her ensemble, "I wanted to do something glamorous and chic—and easy."

Hosted by Regina KingBlake LivelyRyan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda, this year's event marked the first Met Gala for Kris' daughters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian. To celebrate, the 66-year-old and her kids—including Kim Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner—all got ready for the soiree together. 

photos
Kardashian-Jenner Family's Met Gala Appearances

While the glam session was a bit of "a process," Kris said the family "had a ball" nonetheless.

 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Is a Gold Goddess for First Ever Met Gala Appearance

2

Kylie Jenner Looks Like a Blushing Bride in 2022 Met Gala Wedding Gown

3

See All the Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Fashion Looks

She added, "All five of my daughter's will be on the carpet tonight, so I'm gonna get to the top [of the stairs] and just watch them walk in, which I love to do."

Check out more red carpet looks—including what the Kardashian-Jenners wore—below!

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson

   

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Emma Corrin

In custom Miu Miu with Cartier jewelry

Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock
Khloe Kardashian

In Moschino

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
SZA

In Vivienne Westwood

John Shearer/Getty Images
Lena Waithe

   

John Shearer/Getty Images
Awkwafina

   

John Shearer/Getty Images
Jenna Ortega

     

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Pete Davidson

   

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Rosalia

In Givenchy

John Shearer/Getty Images
Lizzo

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Erykah Badu

In Marni

John Shearer/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Bella Hadid

In Burberry

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Sara Sampaio

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Lily James

In Atelier Versace

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Katy Perry

 In Aquazzura

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Oscar Isaac

    

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Nicki Minaj

In Burberry

John Shearer/Getty Images
Ariana DeBose

In Moschino

Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock
Sydney Sweeney

   

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Karlie Kloss

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Lucy Boynton

  

John Shearer/Getty Images
Kendall Jenner

In Prada

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Cardi B

In Atelier Versace 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Cara Delevingne

    

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Gwen Stefani

In Vera Wang

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Emily Ratajkowski

In vintage Atelier Versace

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Olivia Rodrigo

   

John Shearer/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner

In Off-White

photos
View More Photos From Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Is a Gold Goddess for First Ever Met Gala Appearance

2

Kylie Jenner Looks Like a Blushing Bride in 2022 Met Gala Wedding Gown

3

See All the Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Fashion Looks

4

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Heat Up Met Gala 2022

5

See Blonde Kim Kardashian Channel Marilyn Monroe at 2022 Met Gala

Latest News

Kim Kardashian Reveals She Lost 16 Pounds for the 2022 Met Gala

The Stars of Euphoria Look Right at Home at the 2022 Met Gala

Met Gala: Jared Leto & His Doppelgänger Will Make You Do a Double Take

Met Gala 2022: Gabrielle Union Brings On Her Fashion A-Game

Cardi B's 2022 Met Gala Look Might Be Her Most Stunning Ever

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Heat Up Met Gala 2022

Best Dressed At The 2022 Met Gala