Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Met Gala Debut Is Just as Hot as You'd Expect

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Their perfect day is coming soon, with an insider telling E! News the pair hope to legit say "I do" sometime this year.

"Kourtney is relaxed and laid back about the details. She's not a bridezilla at all," a separate source previously told E! News. "Travis is also involved, but he lets Kourtney make most of the decisions and wants it to be her day."

And if there's anything we know for sure come the Kravis wedding, it's that there will be plenty of PDA. Until then, keep reading for their steamiest moments.