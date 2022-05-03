Khloe Kardashian Is a Gold Goddess for First Ever Met Gala Appearance

Watch : Dwayne Johnson's HILARIOUS Response to Khloe Kardashian's Wax Figure

What do you get when you cross one Good American founder with one In America–themed party? Pure fabulousness!



For the 2022 Met Gala on May 2, Khloe Kardashian made her first-ever appearance at the annual soiree, taking the dress code of "Gilded Glamour" to another level. She arrived to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in a glittering gold floor-length Moschino gown that hugged all of KoKo's famous curves.

Khloe completed her golden goddess look with chic gold sunglasses and a long-sleeve black coat with black gloves.



Khloe is just one of the Kardashian-Jenner women to step foot on the famous red steps of the gala. Her sisters Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner have attended multiple times. (Like Khloe, this year's Met Gala also marks the first for sister Kourtney Kardashian.)

And although she hasn't attended the main event prior to this year, Khloe has been part of the afterparties and celebrated her sisters' impressive outfits online almost every time.