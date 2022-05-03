Kylie Jenner Looks Like a Blushing Bride in Wedding-Inspired 2022 Met Gala Gown

Watch : Kylie Jenner Gets STRONGER After Giving Birth

Queen Kylie has arrived.

Since making her Met Gala debut in 2016, Kylie Jenner has become an iconic attendee at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual fundraiser in NYC—and this year is no exception.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum stunned on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet on May 2 in a floor-length white gown that has us hearing wedding bells (see every star on the red carpet here). Kylie's bridal-inspired look, which was designed by Off-White, the brand of designer Virgil Abloh who passed away this past November, featured a long, ruffled skirt and a white bodice with sheer detailing and short sleeves.

Kylie completed her gorgeous ensemble with a wedding veil and a backwards white baseball cap over her long black hair.

While Kylie's other half (and potential future husband?) Travis Scott wasn't by her side at the bash, her sister Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner also hit the carpet in head-turning looks. Sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian also made their Met Gala debuts in show-stopping ensembles.