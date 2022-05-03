Meet the Jared Leto Doppelganger Turning Heads at the 2022 Met Gala

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Jared Leto! No, it's... Fredrik Robertsson.
The 35-year-old fashionista from Stockholm, Sweden confused fans when he soared through the red carpet in a stunning 2022 Met Gala outfit, looking like the House of Gucci star. However, little did everyone know it was the self-described "fashion addict," Fredrick.
He arrived on the red carpet in a stunning black, white and silver outfit that had plenty of thorny pieces that spread away from his body and flowed with his movement. While a little departed from the theme of "Gilded Glamour," the edgy couture look gave him feather-like wings that let him not just strut, but soar across the red carpet. The thin pieces that spread out from his torso and legs created a shape that looked like a bold dress. (See every star on the red carpet here.)
So who is the Jared doppelganger? Fredrik is a fashionista and LGBTQ+ activist based in Sweden.
He was covered in Vogue when he appeared at the Valentino Couture show in January 2019 and took the publication by surprise by simply sitting in the audience. He wore a black iridescent gown and was described by Vogue at the time as "a breath of fresh air, especially in the world of VIP dressing."
It's unclear what he does and who he is, but his Instagram stated "Entrepreneur." He told Vogue Scandinavia that he is a "fashion-addict" in an article honoring his Fashion Icon Award at NK Galan.
Before the event began on May 2, Fredrik posted a photo of himself getting his makeup done for the Met Gala on Instagram, writing, "We are getting ready for the Met Gala 2022 and I am so lucky to have my Swedish dream team in New York with me - transforming me into…well - you will see."
The tease was definitely worth the wait as his intricate, bird-like bodysuit stunned and brought fans through a wave of confusion that is expected considering Jared's history of just-as-bold looks.
In 2019, Jared turned heads (and held one) at the Met Gala in his bold Gucci outfit. He wore a bright red velvet coat—ornamented in strings of jewelry—while carrying a replica of his head as an accessory. While Fredrik's look at the 2022 Met Gala may not have include a decapitated head, it sure did bring the same amount of gasps as Jared's.