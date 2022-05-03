Meet the Jared Leto Doppelganger Turning Heads at the 2022 Met Gala

Watch : Met Gala Cutest Couples: Rihanna & ASAP Rocky, The Biebers & More!

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Jared Leto! No, it's... Fredrik Robertsson.

The 35-year-old fashionista from Stockholm, Sweden confused fans when he soared through the red carpet in a stunning 2022 Met Gala outfit, looking like the House of Gucci star. However, little did everyone know it was the self-described "fashion addict," Fredrick.

He arrived on the red carpet in a stunning black, white and silver outfit that had plenty of thorny pieces that spread away from his body and flowed with his movement. While a little departed from the theme of "Gilded Glamour," the edgy couture look gave him feather-like wings that let him not just strut, but soar across the red carpet. The thin pieces that spread out from his torso and legs created a shape that looked like a bold dress. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

So who is the Jared doppelganger? Fredrik is a fashionista and LGBTQ+ activist based in Sweden.