Rapper Gunna's Puppy Purse Is the Best Met Gala Accessory of 2022

Gunna showed up to the 2022 Met Gala holding a must-see accessory: a bedazzled handbag in the shape of a dog wearing a tuxedo. See the rapper's odd and hilarious fashion statement.

We've got puppy love for Gunna's 2022 Met Gala look.

The 28-year-old rapper hit the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC on May 2 with a must-see accessory: a bedazzled purse in the shape of a dog. Gunna rocked the literal doggie bag like nobody's business as he posed for photos at the fashion world's biggest night of the year (see every star on the red carpet here).

The sparkly, black puppy purse was even sporting a black and white tuxedo, which complimented Gunna's all-black ensemble. The music star looked dapper in a black coat that featured gold vines on it over his black suit and bowtie. Gunna completed his look with black shoes and a pair of glasses.

Gunna even shared an Instagram story with the accessory, who just so happens to be named Pablo the Pup. The bag even has its own Instagram page with several posts.

photos
Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

"I ain't no regular Pet I'm to goin the MET !!!," Pablo's account posted today before hitting the red carpet.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The leather bag is actually made by Thom Browne and retails for $2,600.

The accessory features a dog collar and gold bone charm.

Check out more must-see Met Gala looks below!

