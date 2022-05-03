2022 Met Gala

See All the Red Carpet Fashion

Even Camila Cabello Was Surprised To Learn What Really Happens At The Met

Camila Cabello confessed to LIVE from E! on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet that she was initially confused about what the star-studded event was all about before attending last year.

The Met Gala may seem like it is just one long parade of fashions, but as Camila Cabello recently learned, there is much more to the star-studded event.

"I was surprised," the 25-year-old told LIVE from E! on the red carpet at this year's event on May 2. "I don't feel like I knew what the Met Gala was beyond I just thought people just showed up to the stairs and then just went home. And then I was like, there's a whole thing that happens inside that nobody was talking about."

The "Bam Bam" singer shared that she found the inside show experience, including the performances, "really inspiring."

She continued, "Like they have like, last year was, you know, people doing Broadway songs. So that was cool."

For the 2022 Met Gala's Gilded Glamour dress code, Camilla arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in a two-piece Prabal Gurung number, which included an up-cycled and sustainable white lace-up crop top and full skirt, featuring pastel floral detailing and dramatic long train. 

Most Memorable Met Gala Entrances in Recent Years

She accessorized with matching flowers in her hair and sparkling statement earrings. (See every star on the red carpet here.) 

"The Gilded Age, I think of luxury and materialism and industrialization this to me," she told Extra on the red carpet. "Having this sustainable dress is celebrating those trends of innovation and ingenuity, applying it to the challenges that we have now."

This year's theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," follows 2021's "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," based on a two-part exhibition from the museum.

In September, Camilla made her Met Gala debut in a sparkling purple Michael Kors outfit, alongside then boyfriend Shawn Mendes. The couple broke up two months later, vowing to "continue to be best friends."

