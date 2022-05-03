Billie Eilish's Stunning Met Gala 2022 Look Will Make You Happier Than Ever

Since Billie Eilish's first appearance at the Met Gala, she's proved she's still got jaw-dropping looks up her sleeve.
The "Therefore I Am" singer arrived at NYC's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2 in a stunning corseted cream dress with sheer, green sleeves and a purple flower. Meanwhile, her dark locks were pulled into a high bun, with a few pieces framing her face. To finish off the look, she added a black choker necklace. (See all the red carpet looks here.)
She made her first Met Gala appearance in 2021, channeling Marilyn Monroe in her peachy gown with a long, flowing train by Oscar de la Renta. She completed the Marilyn transformation with her platinum blonde curls.
At the time, Billie, who was a co-chair of the event alongside Timothée Chalamet, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka..told E! News at the time that she was "shivering and shaking" because it was all so new to her. "I'm so excited. I have butterflies. I couldn't be happier," she said. "This is the first thing I've done in this realm at all."
Billie told Vogue that she was inspired by Holiday Barbie gowns for her 2021 Met Gala look, saying, "It was my favorite thing in the world. I would ask for them for Christmas every single year."
"It just was time. It was time for this and I feel like I've grown so much in the last few years and my confidence," she continued.
The 20-year-old is currently on her Happier Than Ever World Tour and just completed her stop at Coachella in April, where she made history as the youngest person to ever headline at the music festival. She previously performed Coachella in 2019 as part of her When We All Fall Asleep Tour, but this time her headlining status brought on a whole other level of nerves.
"I should not be headlining this s--t!" Billie told the crowd during her first weekend performance. "But I'm so f--king grateful that I'm here and that you guys are all here. This is such a dream come true."
Her time on the festival stage was not as graceful as her strut on the Met Gala red carpet. During the second weekend of the music festival, she tripped on stage and tumbled while preparing to sing "Getting Older." However, she laughed it off and went on with the set like a pro.
Before Coachella, the "bad guy" singer owned award season, making history (once again) as the youngest artist to win three awards—an Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe—for the same song. She met the achievement after winning an Oscar for Best Original Song for her James Bond track "No Time to Die."
All in all, fans are lucky to have Billie take a tiny step back from her record-breaking career moves to grace us with her presence at the Met Gala.
See more of her best looks below.