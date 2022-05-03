2022 Met Gala

See All the Red Carpet Fashion

Billie Eilish's Stunning Met Gala 2022 Look Will Make You Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish returned to the Met Gala for the second year in a row after making record-breaking career moves, including a 2022 Coachella performance that made her the youngest headlining artist.

Watch: Billie Eilish FALLS During Coachella 2022 Set

Since Billie Eilish's first appearance at the Met Gala, she's proved she's still got jaw-dropping looks up her sleeve.

The "Therefore I Am" singer arrived at NYC's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2 in a stunning corseted cream dress with sheer, green sleeves and a purple flower. Meanwhile, her dark locks were pulled into a high bun, with a few pieces framing her face. To finish off the look, she added a black choker necklace. (See all the red carpet looks here.)

She made her first Met Gala appearance in 2021, channeling Marilyn Monroe in her peachy gown with a long, flowing train by Oscar de la Renta. She completed the Marilyn transformation with her platinum blonde curls.

At the time, Billie, who was a co-chair of the event alongside Timothée Chalamet, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka..told E! News at the time that she was "shivering and shaking" because it was all so new to her. "I'm so excited. I have butterflies. I couldn't be happier," she said. "This is the first thing I've done in this realm at all."

Billie told Vogue that she was inspired by Holiday Barbie gowns for her 2021 Met Gala look, saying, "It was my favorite thing in the world. I would ask for them for Christmas every single year."

photos
Bask in the Glamour of Billie Eilish's 2021 Met Gala Look

"It just was time. It was time for this and I feel like I've grown so much in the last few years and my confidence," she continued.

 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The 20-year-old is currently on her Happier Than Ever World Tour and just completed her stop at Coachella in April, where she made history as the youngest person to ever headline at the music festival. She previously performed Coachella in 2019 as part of her When We All Fall Asleep Tour, but this time her headlining status brought on a whole other level of nerves. 

"I should not be headlining this s--t!" Billie told the crowd during her first weekend performance. "But I'm so f--king grateful that I'm here and that you guys are all here. This is such a dream come true."

Her time on the festival stage was not as graceful as her strut on the Met Gala red carpet. During the second weekend of the music festival, she tripped on stage and tumbled while preparing to sing "Getting Older." However, she laughed it off and went on with the set like a pro.

Before Coachella, the "bad guy" singer owned award season, making history (once again) as the youngest artist to win three awards—an Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe—for the same song. She met the achievement after winning an Oscar for Best Original Song for her James Bond track "No Time to Die."

All in all, fans are lucky to have Billie take a tiny step back from her record-breaking career moves to grace us with her presence at the Met Gala.

See more of her best looks below.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
A Fresh Spin on a Classic

For the 2020 Academy Awards, Billie wore head-to-toe Chanel with a beautiful quilted jacket and matching trousers. Lightly decorated with sporadic Chanel logos, the singer finished the look with black and white sneakers and matching gloves. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
The Bad Guy

Combining a few of her signature themes for 2020, Billie sported accents of lime green under an oversized Gucci ensemble for the 62nd Grammy Awards. Unique to the look is her patterned mask and long green fingernails.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp
Making a Statement

Anything but ordinary, the "Lovely" singer really stood out at the 2019 American Music Awards wearing Burberry's iconic tartan with a hood of sparkling gems covering her face. Down to a matching pair of plaid shoes, Billie came through looking regal and modern!

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Spotify
Rainbow Drip

All designer everything. Billie sported a rainbow Louis Vuitton outfit to promote the launch of her Billie Eilish Experience presented by Spotify in 2019. The full coverage extended to a matching bucket hat and face covering—duh!

Jo Hale/Redferns
Green Machine

For Radio 1's Big Weekend in 2019, Billie rocked her go-to shirt and short combo in lime green, but this time, it was decorated with different artistic renditions of her name. Paired perfectly with combat boots and shades, Billie brought the house down.

Erika Goldring/FilmMagic
Sporty Style

Billie opted for a classic white tee with an oversized jersey and matching shorts for the Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park in 2019. Paired with a thick silver chain and details of her signature light green, Billie owned this chic 'fit.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Confident Class

On her way to the Vanity Fair after-party at the 92nd Academy Awards, the singer stopped to strike a pose in an all-black Gucci ensemble with lace details under an oversized black t-shirt and pant set. If the matching shades don't say it all, her pose certainly does.

Todd Williamson/NBC
Great in Gucci

At the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, the 19-year-old opted for a monochromatic, brocade two-piece by Gucci—matching bucket hat and face mask to boot!

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Powerpuff Girl Power

Making more of a playful, light-hearted nod to childhood nostalgia, Billie wore the three iconic Powerpuff Girl characters on a vest and matching pants to the 36th annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards. 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Universal Music Group
Track Suit Swag

Who ever said a track suit could be boring? Billie attended the Universal Music Group's 2020 Grammy after-party in an incredible Gucci track suit with an iconic pair of sneakers and bold sunglasses to match. If that's not enough, her green nails added a finishing touch.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
All Together Now

For the Glastonbury Festival in 2019, Billie wore an ensemble from Stella McCartney's Yellow Submarine-inspired collection. Making a reference to the 1968 Beatles cartoon film, the Blue Meanies are music-hating beings, so they are perfect for concert attire.

Robert Kamau/GC Images
All Green Everything

In September 2019, the singer stepped out in New York City wearing her signature, neon green color from head to toe. Completely matching the roots of her hairstyle, Billie styles herself with intention. 

Presley Ann/WireImage
Sailor Moon Homage

In 2019, Billie attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards sporting an all black ensemble with two depictions of the lead character from Sailor Moon. Pairing the look with several layered cross necklaces and black, chunky sneakers, Billie owned the runway.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp
This Girl Is On Fire

While performing at the American Music Awards in 2019, Billie sang a rendition of her hit song "all the good girls go to hell" while sporting a black matching t-shirt and short set covered in red, sparkling flames. The only thing hotter than her translucent sunglasses featured up top is her fire tune. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for RADIO.COM
On the Rise

Billie transcended time and space in this lime green look at the CBS Radio We Can Survive concert in 2019. Even with an injury, Billie knows how to give a performance!

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Beige Beauty

To attend the Brit Awards in 2020, Billie aptly picked this Burberry look, a nod to the U.K.-based fashion house. To complete the look, the singer wore a translucent plastic hood in the shape of a bonnet.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Lil B & Space Buns

Billie opened the 2020 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO concert in an oversized Lil B shirt. Sporting mismatched sneakers and her signature space buns, the singer brought the energy and the look!

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Colorful Camo

Before she was "The Bad Guy," she attended the film premiere of Everything Everything in 2017. Sporting a bold yellow t-shirt and some similar camo pants, Billie did anything but blend in.

