Billie Eilish's Stunning Met Gala 2022 Look Will Make You Happier Than Ever

Since Billie Eilish's first appearance at the Met Gala, she's proved she's still got jaw-dropping looks up her sleeve.

The "Therefore I Am" singer arrived at NYC's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2 in a stunning corseted cream dress with sheer, green sleeves and a purple flower. Meanwhile, her dark locks were pulled into a high bun, with a few pieces framing her face. To finish off the look, she added a black choker necklace. (See all the red carpet looks here.)

She made her first Met Gala appearance in 2021, channeling Marilyn Monroe in her peachy gown with a long, flowing train by Oscar de la Renta. She completed the Marilyn transformation with her platinum blonde curls.

At the time, Billie, who was a co-chair of the event alongside Timothée Chalamet, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka..told E! News at the time that she was "shivering and shaking" because it was all so new to her. "I'm so excited. I have butterflies. I couldn't be happier," she said. "This is the first thing I've done in this realm at all."

Billie told Vogue that she was inspired by Holiday Barbie gowns for her 2021 Met Gala look, saying, "It was my favorite thing in the world. I would ask for them for Christmas every single year."