2022 Met Gala

See All the Red Carpet Fashion

Sebastian Stan Ditches Tommy Lee For Incredible Hot Pink Look at the 2022 Met Gala

Sebastian Stan was impossible to miss on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet! The Pam & Tommy star rocked head-to-toe pink for a look that was as eye-catching as it was surprising. Check out the pics!

On Mondays, Sebastian Stan wears pink.

The actor, who recently played rocker Tommy Lee on the Hulu limited series Pam & Tommy, ditched the white tank tops and tattoos for an all-pink ensemble at the 2022 Met Gala held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Clad in a pink jacket, vest, shirt and pants, there was certainly no way to miss him. He even had on pink shoes and socks. It was certainly an unexpected and vibrant spin on the Gilded Glamour dress code. See every star on the red carpet here!

Sebastian, who also starred in this year's cannibalistic comedy Fresh, looked like a fashion king in his Valentino get-up, which makes sense given his history at the event. In 2013, he attended the event with then-girlfriend Jennifer Morrison.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star cleaned up quite well after playing the Mötley Crüe drummer in Pam & Tommy. More than just a fashion transformation, Sebastian put himself through an intense physical transformation, as well. 

photos
Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Fashion
Matt Baron/Shutterstock

"I was trying to lose weight and I still felt I didn't lose enough weight," the 39-year-old told Entertainment Weekly. "And people were telling me I was crazy and going, 'You have body dysmorphia now,' which I always did anyway."

Ultimately, Sebastian said the experience was worth it.

"I was just running and trying to get 20,000 steps a day, and then I was fasting for 16 to 18 hours a day," he revealed. "And that definitely does something, especially if you're [driving] in traffic. But I'm proud of the whole thing."

Keep reading to see all the stars hit the carpet...

John Shearer/Getty Images
Miranda Kerr

    

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Lily Allen

    

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Danai Guria

      

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Gigi Hadid

In Chopard jewelry

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Jacob Elordi

   

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jeremy Strong

   

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Dakota Johnson

In Gucci

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Gunna

    

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Dylan Sprouse

   

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Hailey Bieber

In Saint Laurent with Wolford tights

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Dove Cameron

In Iris van Herpen

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

   

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Chloe Bailey

In Area Couture

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Sigourney Weaver

  

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
J Balvin

   

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion

In Moschino

John Shearer/Getty Images
Irina Shayk

In Burberry

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Kate Moss

In Burberry 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Eiza González

.   

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Normani

    

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Jodie Turner-Smith

    

John Shearer/Getty Images
Taylor Hill

   

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Teyana Taylor

In David Yurman jewelry

John Shearer/Getty Images
Patrick Schwarzenegger

   

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Sabrina Carpenter

In Paco Roban

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Questlove

    

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Claire Danes

In Lanvin

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Lenny Kravitz

   

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Tessa Thompson

     

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Shalom Harlow

   

photos
View More Photos From Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

