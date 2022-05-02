You Have to See This Couple Get Engaged on the 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet

The best accessory on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet? An engagement ring!
Taking their romance to the next level, a couple who attended the 2022 Met Gala have said "Yes," not only to fashion's biggest night, but to forever with one another. While walking the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC on May 2, the groom-to-be got down on one knee In front of his now-fiancée to pop the question.
Naturally, eyewitnesses then cheered in celebration as the woman accepted the ring. Following the touching moment, the pair shared a kiss before embracing in a long hug.
The bride-to-be wore a gown embellished with gold sparkles paired with white gloves, while her love sported a black suit with patent leather shoes.
Now an on carpet proposal may seem like a rare occurrence, but it's not the first time an engagement has taken place at the Met Gala.
In 2018, rapper 2 Chainz, whose real name is Tauheed Epps, proposed to his longtime girlfriend Kesha Ward—who is also the mother to his three children: Halo Epps, 6, Harmony Epps, 9, and Heaven Epps, 13.
Immediately following the proposal, Kesha spoke to to Live from E! about the incredible moment.
"I don't know, he just gave me this," Kesha shared while in a shocked and elated state. "I'm so proud. I'm so happy."
As for why the Met Gala was the perfect place to pop the question? 2 Chainz told Live From E!, "It should have been happened."
It seems going from walking the red carpet to walking the aisle is a perfect transition for both of these couples!