2022 Met Gala

See All the Red Carpet Fashion

See Sarah Jessica Parker Nail the 2022 Met Gala's Gilded Glamour Dress Code

Sex and the City icon Sarah Jessica Parker honored the theme of the 2022 Met Gala with an incredible ensemble that must be seen to be believed. Check it out below!

By Emlyn Travis May 02, 2022 11:39 PMTags
Red CarpetSarah Jessica ParkerSex And The CityMet GalaMatthew Broderick
Watch: BEST Met Gala Looks Of All Time: Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya & More!

And just like that, we fell in love with Sarah Jessica Parker's Met Gala look.  

On May 2, the Sex and the City star officially returned to the fashion event for the first time in two years and, as always, she understood the assignment. Honoring the event's "Gilded Glamour" dress code, Parker turned heads as she arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing an opulent ballgown by Christopher John Rogers.

She paired the jaw-dropping gown—which featured black, white and tan striped bodice, full skirt and train—with a Philip Treacy feather fascinator and heels from her eponymous shoe line. (See all the red carpet looks here.)

The actress—now starring on Broadway opposite husband Matthew Broderick in Plaza Suitedid not attend last year's festivities. The 2020 Met Gala was cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.  

read
Met Gala 2022: Everything to Know About Fashion's Biggest Night

Reflecting on her past Met Gala looks in a recent video with Vogue, Parker revealed that, more than anything else, sticking to the star-studded night's theme was of the utmost importance when it came to choosing a great look.  

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

See All the Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Fashion Looks

2

See the Moment Blake Lively's Stunning Met Gala 2022 Gown Was Revealed

3
Breaking

Kardashians Win Blac Chyna Defamation Lawsuit

"All I ever think about is the theme and influence," she said. "Whenever I go to the Met [Gala], I don't understand how everyone else didn't spend seven to ten months working on [their ensemble]. I'm like, ‘How do you not arrive exhausted by the details of getting it right?'" 

The actress also didn't hold back when describing the rigors that one should go through when deciding what to wear on fashion's biggest night of the year. 

"It is an assignment and you should interpret it. It should be labor-intensive and it should be challenging," she explained. "It would be so easy to find a beautiful dress to wear that night. That would be a great relief and like going on vacation, but that is not the assignment."   

But that doesn't mean she hasn't had her own struggles with some of the themes too. 

"The assignment is the theme and sometimes the theme eludes you," she said. "We've had some very abstract themes where you're like, ‘Well, how do you interpret that?' It's like singing a song—either you're an interpreter or you're not." 

Well, SJP is definitely making our hearts sing tonight! 

Trending Stories

1

See All the Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Fashion Looks

2

See the Moment Blake Lively's Stunning Met Gala 2022 Gown Was Revealed

3
Breaking

Kardashians Win Blac Chyna Defamation Lawsuit

4

Billie Eilish's Met Gala 2022 Look Will Make You Happier Than Ever

5

We'll Never Be the Same After Camila Cabello's 2022 Met Gala Look

Latest News

Megan Thee Stallion Bodied the 2022 Met Gala in Head-to-Toe Gold

Billie Eilish's Met Gala 2022 Look Will Make You Happier Than Ever

Sebastian Stan Ditches Tommy Lee For Incredible Hot Pink Met Gala Look

10 Gift Baskets That'll Arrive Just in Time for Mother’s Day

You Have to See This Couple Get Engaged on 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet

Sarah Jessica Parker Nails the 2022 Met Gala's Dress Code

Met Gala: Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Make Their Red Carpet Debut