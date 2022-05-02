See Sarah Jessica Parker Nail the 2022 Met Gala's Gilded Glamour Dress Code

"All I ever think about is the theme and influence," she said. "Whenever I go to the Met [Gala], I don't understand how everyone else didn't spend seven to ten months working on [their ensemble]. I'm like, ‘How do you not arrive exhausted by the details of getting it right?'"

The actress also didn't hold back when describing the rigors that one should go through when deciding what to wear on fashion's biggest night of the year.

"It is an assignment and you should interpret it. It should be labor-intensive and it should be challenging," she explained. "It would be so easy to find a beautiful dress to wear that night. That would be a great relief and like going on vacation, but that is not the assignment."

But that doesn't mean she hasn't had her own struggles with some of the themes too.

"The assignment is the theme and sometimes the theme eludes you," she said. "We've had some very abstract themes where you're like, ‘Well, how do you interpret that?' It's like singing a song—either you're an interpreter or you're not."

Well, SJP is definitely making our hearts sing tonight!